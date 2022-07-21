Tonet firm at work. The slope will be safe by Christmas, while the opening of the church will need assessments as the construction site progresses.

VALLEY OF CADORE. The construction site of the church of San Martino di Valle di Cadore was delivered to the Tonet company this morning, Wednesday 20 July. The formal act closed the long process of the project to secure the landslide slope on the Boite and the church itself, present at the top in the Municipality the mayor Hofer, the designer, engineer Andrich, the geologist Belli, Italo Tonet owner of the company with its technicians.

Much has been said about the safety of the workers and technicians who will be engaged in the works which are very complex and which consist in the arrangement of micropiles and construction of containment walls of the landslide. After the construction of the construction site, the first work will be the construction of a construction track that will start to the left of the church after the last house in the Costa hamlet.

The slope will be secured by Christmas, while the opening of the church will need assessments as the construction site progresses.