Home News Chiesa di Valle, work begins for the safety measures
News

Chiesa di Valle, work begins for the safety measures

by admin
Chiesa di Valle, work begins for the safety measures

Tonet firm at work. The slope will be safe by Christmas, while the opening of the church will need assessments as the construction site progresses.

VALLEY OF CADORE. The construction site of the church of San Martino di Valle di Cadore was delivered to the Tonet company this morning, Wednesday 20 July. The formal act closed the long process of the project to secure the landslide slope on the Boite and the church itself, present at the top in the Municipality the mayor Hofer, the designer, engineer Andrich, the geologist Belli, Italo Tonet owner of the company with its technicians.

Much has been said about the safety of the workers and technicians who will be engaged in the works which are very complex and which consist in the arrangement of micropiles and construction of containment walls of the landslide. After the construction of the construction site, the first work will be the construction of a construction track that will start to the left of the church after the last house in the Costa hamlet.

The slope will be secured by Christmas, while the opening of the church will need assessments as the construction site progresses.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Borgo Valbelluna at the polls for the municipal coat of arms

You may also like

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy