BROSSO

The seventh stage of the Sentinella futsal tour, the Canavese five-a-side football championship in memory of Carmelo Grosso, goes to the Diga dei Flavors.

This time the tournament took place at the Brosso swimming pool on Saturday. Eight teams present. The winners beat Casa del Kebap 3-1 in the final. Third place was Kanavesana19, who won 4-1 in the consolation final against Ha Terza Media.

In the semifinals the Casa del Kebap had the better of the Ha Terza Media 6-5 on penalties, after the regular time ended at 1 – 1. La Diga dei Sapori had instead won its semifinal with a sharp 2-0 against Kanavesana19. Us Cuceglio, Ac Vostra, Chiavo Veronica, Werder Ame also participated in the Brosso tournament.

Some individual awards were also given during the award ceremony. Best player was proclaimed Giorgio Larghi (La Diga dei Sapori). The palm of best goalkeeper was instead assigned to Vasilica Sutu (Casa del Kebap), best forward: Noussair Larhissi (Kanavesana19) – Award also to the best Under 21: it was given to Mirko Faraudello (The Third Middle Aged).

As usual, two special team prizes were awarded (in addition to the overall winners). The Social award at the Casa del Kebap, the BeerTeamal Chiavo Veronica award.

Here is the general classification: Casa del Kebap 151 points; Sbraga 94; Fc Techiavo 54; Vllaznia 42; Md Team 26; The Diga of flavors 25; Paris San Grato 22; Aston beer 20; Euroconnection, Imprese Toma 18; L’Ha Terza Media 16, I Brasati 2.0, Kanavesana 19, Fc Mbari, La Cantera 15; Ac Your 14; Who killed Cragno Man, Sv Vetti 12; Fc Tette, Sbronzi di Riace 10, The Octave 10p, Us Cuceglio 10; Werder Ame 8, Athletic but not too much, Fc Belfiga, Herta Vernello, Realized 6; Veronica key 4. –