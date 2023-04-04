Home News Children participated in body expression workshop – breaking latest news
In the “Walter Novillo” room, the closing of the Body Expression, Dance and Theater Workshop took place, given by Ángel Vélez, coordinator of the Social Management, Culture and Tourism Unit of the GAD Quilanga.

The children who participated in the workshop, and who at the end received a diploma, carried out the staging of the story “Cinderella”, which was witnessed by the parents. The objective of the activity was to promote the proper use of free time by the children and youth of the canton, and at the same time exploit their artistic abilities and talents. Body expression encourages the development of motor skills and stimulates creativity. (YO)

