As Carlos Telésforo Montañez Torres, 72 years old, and Martha Ruth Montes Bermúdez, the people who lost their lives in a traffic accident that occurred on Calle 30 with Carrera 18 in Yopal were identified.

The man who died at the scene of the accident was moving along with his companion, Mrs. Martha Ruth Montes Bermúdez, who suffered serious injuries and remained in the Intensive Care Unit, with a reserved prognosis, until the early morning of this Tuesday, April 4. when his death was recorded.

According to the Yopal transit deputy commander, Diego García Peralta, the driver of the tow truck involved in this fatal accident, did not have a license to drive this type of vehicle, so it is being analyzed whether it was a lack of driving skills, on the other hand, the official pointed out, that the hypothesis is also handled that the deceased tried to pass the vehicle but did not succeed, at that moment they would have gotten entangled, being dragged several meters.

From the union of druggists of the city, they expressed through social networks their deep sorrow for the death of Carlos Telésforo, who made homes throughout the Casanareña capital, delivering medicines to citizens who required the service.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

