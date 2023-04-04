Home Sports Grenoble wins easily against Rouen and takes control of the Magnus League final
Sports

Grenoble wins easily against Rouen and takes control of the Magnus League final

by admin
Grenoble wins easily against Rouen and takes control of the Magnus League final

Grenoble largely won this Tuesday evening in its ice rink against Rouen (8-2), and leads 1-0 in the final of the Magnus League (best of seven matches). If the two teams could not decide in the first period (1-1, goals from Adel Koudri for the locals in the 7th minute, then from Rolands Vigners for the visitors in the 18th), the second third allowed the Wolf burners to break away, thanks to goals from Sacha Treille (25th), served by Damien Fleury and Aurélien Dair, in the superiority phase, then from Maxim Lamarche, assisted by Kyle Hardy and Damien Fleury (33rd).

The last period saw the Dragons undergo the law of the BDL, with four new goals conceded (Aurélien Dair, 41st, Dylan Fabre, 44th, Damien Fleury in superiority, 48th, Brent Aubin, 49th, and Bobby Raymond, 56th), for a scored by Kelsey Tessier in the 55th minute. The two teams will meet again this Wednesday, still at South Pole, for match 2.

See also  Thomas Foket extends in Reims until 2025

You may also like

Bayern Munich: Out of the DFB Cup –...

Juventus-Inter 1-1: video, gol e highlights

Tuchel – “The first goal is gone”

Premier: Chelsea does not change in the post-Potter,...

“Mia san mia” lost: Schweinsteiger criticizes FCB leadership...

the Far West ending of Juventus-Inter-breaking latest news

International Darts Open: Martin Schindler dupes Aspinall and...

2023 NBA Playoffs: How to watch, dates, TV...

Freiburg kicks Bayern out of the cup

Endesa League/ Joventut/ gets stuck/ against Gran Canaria/...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy