Grenoble largely won this Tuesday evening in its ice rink against Rouen (8-2), and leads 1-0 in the final of the Magnus League (best of seven matches). If the two teams could not decide in the first period (1-1, goals from Adel Koudri for the locals in the 7th minute, then from Rolands Vigners for the visitors in the 18th), the second third allowed the Wolf burners to break away, thanks to goals from Sacha Treille (25th), served by Damien Fleury and Aurélien Dair, in the superiority phase, then from Maxim Lamarche, assisted by Kyle Hardy and Damien Fleury (33rd).