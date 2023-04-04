Home Business Historic cars, assets worth 104 billion euros in Italy
The heritage of historic cars in Italy is worth 104 billion euros, the estimate comes from the Aci report on cars in circulation in the country. There are over 40 million circulating ones, 10 million are over twenty years old while there are 4.3 million historical models, just under half of the over 20s. Among these, 388 thousand specimens are on the Aci Safeguard List. For these, national legislation is needed that protects and enhances this heritage on four wheels, and distinguishes it from the obsolete vehicle fleet.

«Vintage cars represent a heritage of human ingenuity, design and technology and must be safeguarded, old cars on the other hand – underlines the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani – used every day, are unsafe and pollutants and must be replaced. According to the president of ACI, vintage motoring is no longer a niche phenomenon.

Historic cars interest and fascinate Italians, as revealed by the survey “Historical motoring in Italy. 1st Report on the world of historic cars” created by the Filippo Caracciolo Foundation, the ACI study centre, presented to the Senate. The phenomenon of historic motoring, which involves millions of Italians, including enthusiasts and owners, is analyzed from a regulatory, economic and social point of view, and emerges as a growing reality and a market with development prospects.

The cost of maintaining them

5.2 billion are spent a year for the maintenance of historic cars and almost 2 billion are spent annually for participation in historic motoring events and events. Furthermore, 62% of enthusiasts do not even own one. The market therefore aims to expand, with positive effects on the entire supply chain, on tourism and on related activities generated by maintenance, fairs, shows and events.

The first Report on historic motoring confirms the need for rules capable of protecting the historic value of cars, allowing municipal administrations to know, for example, which cars to allow and which to deny access to historic centres. A sector for which national legislation is required to distinguish historic cars from old ones.

