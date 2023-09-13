China and Mongolia Strengthen Cooperation on State-owned Enterprise Reform and Development

China-Mongolia State-owned Enterprise Reform and Development Seminar Held in Hohhot

Hohhot, China – The China-Mongolia State-owned Enterprise Reform and Development Seminar was recently held in Hohhot, the capital city of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to a report by Securities Times. The seminar, which took place on September 7, was co-sponsored by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of China and Mongolia. The event aimed to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences between the two countries in the field of state-owned enterprises.

During the seminar, Qingler, Chairman of the Mongolian SASAC, Mo Yongbo, Vice Chairman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Li Bing, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese SASAC, delivered speeches highlighting the importance of improving the governance and efficiency of state-owned enterprises. They also unveiled the “China-Mongolia State-owned Assets and Enterprises Exchange and Cooperation Base” as a symbol of the growing partnership between the two nations in this area.

Qingler emphasized that enhancing the governance and efficiency of state-owned enterprises is a key objective of Mongolia’s “New Revitalization Policy.” To achieve this goal, he expressed the desire to strengthen experience exchanges with China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation between enterprises on both sides. Li Bing, on the other hand, noted that China and Mongolia share a mutual understanding of the significance and role of state-owned enterprises. He expressed China‘s willingness to collaborate with Mongolia in supervising state-owned assets and promoting the reform and development of state-owned enterprises.

The seminar, held in conjunction with the Fourth China-Mongolia Expo, was attended by government officials, industry experts, and representatives from state-owned enterprises. It served as a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and fostering stronger ties between China and Mongolia in the realm of state-owned enterprises.

Overall, the China-Mongolia State-owned Enterprise Reform and Development Seminar showcased the commitment of both countries to cooperation and mutual progress in the realm of state-owned enterprises.

