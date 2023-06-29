China and Russia pledge to build a multipolar world together

China and Russia have pledged to expand their relations and help build a multipolar world. Consensus has been reached at the annual meeting of what is known as the China-Russia High-Level Expert Forum, whose goal is to find new forms of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The China-Russia High-Level Expert Forum focuses on a wide range of fields, from implementing regional security and development plans to expanding youth-friendly exchanges. Experts say China-Russia cooperation has paved a new path for them to be responsible world powers, in the face of increasing ideological provocations from the West and actions of unilateralism and protectionism.

Experts point out that China-Russia expert exchanges can provide policymakers with guidelines not only to improve the two countries’ political, economic and social relations, but also to offer a comprehensive view of global development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

