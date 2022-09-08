Home News China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar Held_China Jiangsu Net
News

China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar Held_China Jiangsu Net

by admin
China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar Held_China Jiangsu Net

On September 7, the China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar was held in Changzhou. This event is one of the series of activities of “2022 China-Israel Innovation Cooperation Week”, with the theme of “No worries in innovation, no worries in cooperation”, to explore the ways and means of international cooperation and protection of intellectual property rights, and to deepen the protection of intellectual property rights between China and Israel Cooperation and exchange. Vice Mayor Xia Sijun attended the event and delivered a speech.

During the event, the Overseas (Israel) Workstation of the Jiangsu Branch of the National Overseas Intellectual Property Dispute Response and Guidance Center was unveiled, the China-Israel Intellectual Property Expert Advisory Committee was established and issued letters of appointment to the expert representatives, and the China-Israel Park Circuit Trial Site of the Changzhou Intermediate People’s Court was unveiled.

Focusing on the goal of building a national intellectual property demonstration city with high standards, Changzhou is making every effort to build a “one-stop” comprehensive service platform for rapid intellectual property review, confirmation, rights protection, law enforcement, and judicial protection, so as to create a more fair, transparent and predictable business platform. surroundings. China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park, as the “bridgehead” for Israel to carry out innovation cooperation in China, is an important platform for Israeli talents to achieve careers in Jiangsu and for Israeli enterprises to invest in Jiangsu. As early as 2016, China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park established an intellectual property service center to provide “one-stop” services for innovative entrepreneurs in the park. Next, the park will continue to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and further create a good atmosphere conducive to innovation and cooperation.

See also  "Cashback favors high incomes." That's why Draghi suspended him

At the seminar, leaders of intellectual property administrative departments of China and Israel, representatives of courts, representatives of China-Israel intellectual property service agencies, representatives of China-Israel foreign-related law firms, and representatives of relevant enterprises, etc. , Let the enterprise focus on innovation and development and other content to conduct discussions. (Reporter Liu Yi)

On September 7, the China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar was held in our city. This event is one of the series of activities of “2022 China-Israel Innovation Cooperation Week”. With the theme of “No worries about innovation, no worries about cooperation”, it discusses the ways and means of international cooperation and protection of intellectual property rights, and deepens the protection of intellectual property rights between China and Israel. Cooperation and exchange. China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park, as the “bridgehead” for Israel to carry out innovation cooperation in China, is an important platform for Israeli talents to achieve careers in Jiangsu and for Israeli enterprises to invest in Jiangsu. At the seminar, leaders of intellectual property administrative departments of China and Israel, representatives of courts, representatives of China-Israel intellectual property service agencies, representatives of China-Israel foreign-related law firms, and representatives of relevant enterprises, etc. , Let the enterprise focus on innovation and development and other content to conduct discussions.

On September 7, the China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar was held in our city…

You may also like

Elections 2022, the latest news today 8 September

Superbonus in Treviso, letter from Casa Zero to...

China in the past ten years | my...

Bad weather in Como, Lecco and in the...

Liu Guozhong, the news headline on the portal...

In Udine monuments without lighting to face the...

Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the...

Ghedina, from the mountains to the sea: after...

China and Israel join hands to keep healthy

Dear energy, tax credits and bills in installments,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy