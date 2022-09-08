On September 7, the China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar was held in Changzhou. This event is one of the series of activities of “2022 China-Israel Innovation Cooperation Week”, with the theme of “No worries in innovation, no worries in cooperation”, to explore the ways and means of international cooperation and protection of intellectual property rights, and to deepen the protection of intellectual property rights between China and Israel Cooperation and exchange. Vice Mayor Xia Sijun attended the event and delivered a speech.

During the event, the Overseas (Israel) Workstation of the Jiangsu Branch of the National Overseas Intellectual Property Dispute Response and Guidance Center was unveiled, the China-Israel Intellectual Property Expert Advisory Committee was established and issued letters of appointment to the expert representatives, and the China-Israel Park Circuit Trial Site of the Changzhou Intermediate People’s Court was unveiled.

Focusing on the goal of building a national intellectual property demonstration city with high standards, Changzhou is making every effort to build a “one-stop” comprehensive service platform for rapid intellectual property review, confirmation, rights protection, law enforcement, and judicial protection, so as to create a more fair, transparent and predictable business platform. surroundings. China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park, as the “bridgehead” for Israel to carry out innovation cooperation in China, is an important platform for Israeli talents to achieve careers in Jiangsu and for Israeli enterprises to invest in Jiangsu. As early as 2016, China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park established an intellectual property service center to provide “one-stop” services for innovative entrepreneurs in the park. Next, the park will continue to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and further create a good atmosphere conducive to innovation and cooperation.

At the seminar, leaders of intellectual property administrative departments of China and Israel, representatives of courts, representatives of China-Israel intellectual property service agencies, representatives of China-Israel foreign-related law firms, and representatives of relevant enterprises, etc. , Let the enterprise focus on innovation and development and other content to conduct discussions. (Reporter Liu Yi)