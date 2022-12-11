[China News Network]Guangdong: Buying cold and antipyretic medicines does not require real-name registration to enter the pharmacy and no longer check the health code

Chinanews.com, Guangzhou, December 9th (Reporter Cai Minjie) The Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration announced on the 9th that the Guangdong Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Command Office sentinel monitoring work team issued “About Optimizing and Adjusting Purchases” on the 8th.<疫情期间需实名登记报告药品目录>Notice on the Drug Personnel Information Registration and Reporting System (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”).

The “Notice” pointed out that from now on, all retail pharmacies in Guangdong (including online sales) will normally sell drugs in the “Drug List that Requires Real-Name Registration and Reporting During the Epidemic Period”, no real-name registration reports will be required, health codes or site codes will not be checked, and guidelines will no longer be issued. Carry out nucleic acid testing.

The purpose of the “Notice” is to optimize and adjust the sentinel monitoring work of retail pharmacies to ensure the basic needs of the public to purchase medicines.

In the next step, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration will focus on strengthening the quality supervision and supply assurance of epidemic prevention and control drug circulation, and organize local market supervision departments to urge retail pharmacies (including online sales) in their jurisdictions to strengthen drug quality management, standardize procurement channels, and strengthen pharmaceutical services. , to effectively meet the drug needs of the masses.

At the same time, guide retail pharmacies in Guangdong Province to open as much as they should, and guide retail pharmacies with 24-hour operating conditions to operate around the clock; do a good job of dynamic data monitoring, and coordinate and guide retail pharmacies to do a good job of purchasing drugs for epidemic prevention and control and other routine drugs, reserve.