On 10 and 11 April, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, will take part in the inaugural ceremony of the third edition of the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which will take place in Haikou, on the island of Hainan (China) .

The CICPE, in which Italy participates as guest of honor country, is the most important Chinese trade fair on consumer products. In addition to the stands of individual Italian companies, the Italian presence will be structured in two pavilions, coordinated by the Farnesina, the Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate General in Canton. The first, organized by the ICE agency in collaboration with the Altagamma Foundation and curated by the architect Rampello, will be a multimedia showcase of iconic Made in Italy products in the fields of fashion, furniture, cosmetics, hôtellerie, agri-food, jewellery, automotive and nautical . The Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, in collaboration with Bologna Fiere, has at the same time coordinated the presence of over 30 Italian companies in a “Company Pavilion” aimed at enhancing Made in Italy products. In total, over one hundred Italian brands will be present at the Haikou fair.

The growing importance of CICPE as the main Chinese trade fair event in the sector and the centrality of Italy in this year’s edition make the fair a valuable showcase for Italian companies interested in promoting Made in Italy to the Chinese public. China is the second non-European market for our exports, after the United States, and the first in Asia. Despite the restrictions related to the pandemic, in 2022 Italian exports to China reached a record value of 16.4 billion euros.