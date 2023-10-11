Israel denounces that Hamas committed a massacre in an Israeli settlement

The Israeli government denounced this Tuesday that the terrorist group Hamas committed a massacre in an Israeli settlement located near the Gaza Strip.

According to a reporter from the Hebrew media ‘i24News’, who visited the area, Israeli troops found the bodies of at least 40 dead babies in the Kfar Aza settlement. Some of the babies were decapitated, according to the reporter.

The Israeli army has not confirmed the beheading of the babies, but has confirmed the murder of 40 minors.

“You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in rooms where they tried to take shelter and how the terrorists killed them,” said Israeli General Itai Veruv. «It is not a war, it is not a battlefield. “It is a massacre, it is a terrorist activity.”

Israel’s complaint has been condemned by the international community. UN Secretary General António Guterres called the alleged massacre an “atrocity.”

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have escalated in recent days, following a series of missile attacks from the Gaza Strip. Israel has responded with airstrikes on Gaza, which have left at least 1,600 dead, most of them civilians.

On the fourth day of Israel’s war, the violent reality of the Government continues to show while civilians on both sides die. The death toll exceeds 900 in both Palestine and Israel. Netanyahu’s army has not ceased its bombing of the Gaza Strip, while Hamas has responded with an attack on the coastal city of Ashkelon.

On the other hand, Josep Borrell has accused Israel of violating international law for its blockade of electricity, water and food to Gaza, where there is one of the highest population densities in the world.

For its part, the United States has once again shown its full support for Israel. To such an extent that he has promised to send them weapons: “We will make sure that Israel has what it needs to respond to the attack,” Joe Biden has declared.