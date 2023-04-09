Home Sports DFB Cup: semi-final drawn – defending champion meets Bayern conqueror
DFB Cup: semi-final drawn – defending champion meets Bayern conqueror

DFB Cup: semi-final drawn – defending champion meets Bayern conqueror
Semi-final drawn – defending champion meets Bayern conqueror

Bayern fright Freiburg meets Leipzig in the semifinals

Bayern Munich’s Pokalschreck SC Freiburg meet defending champions RB Leipzig in a repeat of last year’s final in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal. In the second duel, VfB Stuttgart meets Eintracht Frankfurt.

Handball national coach Alfred Gislason plays Losfee and draws the games for the semi-finals in the DFB Cup. There it comes to a duel between two traditional clubs. The defending champion, on the other hand, has had a difficult time.

TItel defender RB Leipzig has to play in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup at SC Freiburg. This was the result of the draw made by national handball coach Alfred Gislason on Sunday evening. The game will be played on May 2nd or 3rd.

In the second semi-final, VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt meet. In the cup, Eintracht have met the Swabians three times so far, winning twice (1980, 1998) 3-2. In 1981, the Frankfurters had the better end on their way to winning the cup in the quarterfinals with 2:1. “We want to go to the final with all our might. It’s our big goal and we’ve already shown this season that we can win in Stuttgart,” commented Eintracht sports director Markus Krösche. Frankfurt legend and cup winner Uli Stein said in the studio: “It’s doable, Frankfurt has good cards.”

Last year, Leipzig met Freiburg in the final, won there on penalties and secured the first major title in the club’s history. Leipzig qualified for the semi-finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. As a result, coach Marco Rose’s team remained unbeaten in their tenth cup game in a row. If they make it into the final in Berlin on June 3rd, it would be the fourth final in five years.

Cash rain for semi-finalists

The semi-finalists can look forward to a tidy sum of money. They received around 1.673 million euros just for taking part in the quarter-finals. For the semi-finals, there is now an additional 3.347 million euros. In the final, the loser gets around 2.88 million euros, the winner 4.32 million euros.

