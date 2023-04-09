Many people ask, but do e-cigarettes make you quit smoking? Here’s what science says definitively

In the last few years e-cigarettes have gained a large audience of smokers. The (often biased) narrative that encourages the switch from traditional to e-cigarettes claims that e-cigarettes make you quit smoking.

But will it really be like this? In fact, there are many consumers who wonder if these devices are effective for quitting smoking. While the data on tobacco smoking reduction are encouraging, it is not always clear whether the use of e-cigarettes leads to actual smoking cessation. In this article, we will try to analyze the most recent research to understand if the electronic cigarettes really represent a solution for those who want to quit smoking.

Do e-cigarettes make you quit smoking?

Despite the controversies surrounding e-cigarettes, consumers continue to choose this device as an alternative to classic cigarettes. According to recent studies, every year the number of smokers who decide to switch to electronic cigarettes grows, encouraged by the narrative that these devices can help stop smoking. However, the actual effectiveness of e-cigarettes in replacing or eliminating tobacco smoking still remains a matter of debate. Read on to find out what the latest studies say about it.

There are conflicting opinions regarding the effectiveness of e-cigarettes as a medical device to aid in smoking cessation. While some studies suggest that e-cigarettes might be less effective of nicotine patches and even counterproductive, other evidence indicates that these devices are useful to reduce the risk of resuming smoking after quitting. A recent study involving more than 6,000 smokers showed that e-cigarettes can reduce the risk of re-smoking by 60%. Read on to delve into the debate around the effectiveness of e-cigarettes.

According to the director of the Observatory on alcohol, smoking and drugs of the Higher Institute of Health, Roberta Pacifici, electronic cigarettes can be effective in fight tobacco addiction. An international study of over 19,000 people showed that 81% of tobacco smokers stopped using e-cigarettes completely. However, Pacifici stresses that it is also important to evaluate the long-term toxicity e-cigarettes and nicotine-containing liquids. Furthermore, liquids can be toxic and cause poisoning, particularly among children. For this, studies on the efficacy and safety of e-cigarettes are needed.

