Juve, Sporting beat Casa Pia 4-3: Trincao show, what a hat-trick!

The editorial staff Sunday, April 9, 2023, 8.51pm

Lo Sporting Lisbona struggles a lot but in the end manages to beat the Pia house for 4-3 in a match valid for 27th day of the Portuguese championship. It is a very important victory for the team of amorim that after a goalless draw against the gil vincent gets three fundamental points in the race to qualify for the next one Champions League. Now Sporting is -5 from Braga (in third place). Outstanding performance by Trincao author of a signature hat-trick (with the decisive goal scored in the 85th minute). To complete the scorecard of the guests the network of Pedro Goncalves. For the hosts the goals are signed by Rafael Martins, Soma e Felipe (who two minutes after the goal of the momentary equalizer is also expelled by the referee very true).

