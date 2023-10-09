China’s Agricultural Technology: Unlocking the Potential of the Belt and Road Initiative

China‘s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, which has been in development for the past 10 years, has become a global initiative spanning 152 countries and 32 international organizations. This initiative covers more than 65% of the world‘s land and population, and its success lies in building strong relationships and providing Chinese solutions to global challenges. As the initiative celebrates its 10th anniversary, China.com has launched a series of reports highlighting the touching stories and the “big country mind” behind the “Belt and Road” project.

One such story comes from Tang Lixia, a professor at the School of Humanities and Development – School of International Development and Global Agriculture at China Agricultural University. Tang has been involved in providing technical support for agricultural planting in Tanzania since 2011. Under the “Belt and Road” initiative, Chinese agricultural technology has brought significant improvements to local farmers, leading to increased corn harvests and food security.

During her recent trip to Tanzania, Tang and her colleagues visited demonstration villages and engaged with local farmers and officials to understand their experiences and challenges. Despite the difficulties they faced, Tang and her team received warm hospitality from the local community. Tang recalled how the farmers treated them with the best drink they had – soy milk, infused with cardamom to add fragrance. This simple act of respect earned by the China Agricultural University team reflects their 12 years of dedication to improving agricultural practices in Tanzania.

Since 2011, China Agricultural University has collaborated with the Morogoro Provincial Government of Tanzania and Sukoin Agricultural University to carry out poverty reduction demonstrations in various villages. Through the “Small Technology Big Harvest” project, Chinese agricultural development and poverty alleviation experience have been shared with local farmers. The project has covered over 1,000 farmers and more than 10,000 acres of land, resulting in a doubled average corn harvest for participants. The project has also been recognized by the United Nations as an excellent case of South-South cooperation and trilateral cooperation for sustainable development.

Building on the success of the corn farming project, the China Agricultural University team plans to implement the “Little Bean Nutrition” project, focusing on interplanting corn with soybeans to improve the nutritional levels of local residents. The team aims to distribute soybean seeds to demonstration households and provide on-site guidance on planting and management techniques. In addition to promoting soy milk as a new and nutritious beverage, the team also intends to encourage the production and sale of soy products in local schools, contributing to Tanzania’s “Youth Nutrition Program.”

The “Small Technology Big Harvest” project in Tanzania is just one example of China‘s efforts to promote sustainable development and poverty reduction through the “Belt and Road” initiative. Through projects like the “6 100” initiative, China has provided assistance to developing countries in agriculture, healthcare, and education. These efforts have made a positive impact on poverty reduction goals, allowing countries to share in China‘s development achievements and fostering a sense of global connectivity. President Xi Jinping’s commitment to building the “Belt and Road” into a path for poverty alleviation and growth reflects China‘s dedication to common prosperity. By using “small but beautiful” agriculture, China is transforming the lives of people in countries along the “Belt and Road” and making a significant contribution to the world.

