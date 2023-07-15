Title: China‘s Multi-Sectoral Forces Collaborate to Boost Income of Poverty-Stricken Population

Date: July 15, 2023

China‘s continuous efforts in poverty alleviation have witnessed fruitful results as various sectors join hands to increase the income of the poverty-stricken population. The achievements of poverty alleviation have been consolidated and expanded through a range of initiatives and actions taken across the country.

Luxi Town in Wuning County, located in the Jiujiang region, launched a “Summer Military Training” Basic Competition in 2023. The objective of this competition is to further solidify the gains made in poverty alleviation. By engaging young individuals in physical and mental challenges, the program aims to foster personal growth and enhance opportunities for the impoverished population.

In Chengzi Town, Chaisang District, officials held a “Summer Military Training” and Rectification and Tackling Month Action Work Deployment Meeting to consolidate the progress made in poverty alleviation. This event aimed to address any remaining challenges and implement strategies to ensure the sustainability of poverty reduction efforts in the region.

Zhangshu City’s education system has also played a crucial role in the consolidation and expansion of the achievements in education and poverty alleviation. Through effective coordination and integration with rural revitalization plans, the education system has provided a solid foundation for individuals to overcome poverty. The connection between education and poverty alleviation has been particularly effective in Zhangshu City, further enabling economic development and social upliftment.

China Disabled Persons’ Federation has prioritized the importance of preventing large-scale returns to poverty for disabled individuals. By establishing a bottom line, the federation has focused on sustaining the progress made and safeguarding the rights and well-being of disabled citizens. This approach ensures that the achievements of poverty alleviation benefit all members of society, including those with disabilities.

China‘s commitment to poverty alleviation and continuous efforts to consolidate and expand on the achieved progress have yielded positive results. The multi-sectoral approach, involving various initiatives such as military training, education, and disability support, demonstrates the country’s determination to uplift and empower its underprivileged citizens.

These ongoing efforts serve as a clear indication that China‘s poverty alleviation strategies are comprehensive and sustainable. With the collective will of the government, local authorities, and various organizations, the aim of eradicating poverty and improving the well-being of all its citizens remains at the forefront of China‘s national agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

