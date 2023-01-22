[The Epoch Times, January 22, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Li Yun interviewed and reported) After the Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China recently announced that the economic growth rate in 2022 will be 3%, the 2022 GDP data of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have also been released. They also announced their expected economic growth targets for 2023, with more than half exceeding 5.5%. But experts are not optimistic.

Comprehensive land media reports on January 21, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China on the 17th, according to preliminary calculations, the annual GDP in 2022 will be 121,020.7 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), calculated at constant prices, an increase over the previous year 3%.

As of now, the 2022 GDP data of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have also been released. There are 16 provinces with a GDP growth rate of more than 3%, including: Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, Henan, Sichuan, Hubei, Fujian, and Hunan.

Among them, the GDP of Guangdong Province exceeded 12.9 trillion yuan, ranking first. The GDP of Jiangsu Province exceeded 12.8 trillion yuan, ranking second. Shandong is 8,743.5 billion yuan, ranking third. Zhejiang ranked fourth with 7,771.5 billion yuan. Jilin was 1,307 billion yuan, and Shanghai was 4,465.2 billion yuan. The GDP of the two places showed negative growth, down 1.9% and 0.2% respectively.

Experts Question CCP’s Statistical Falsification

Experts believe that the statistics of the CCP have no reference value.

Li Hengqing, an economist based in the United States, recently told The Epoch Times, “China‘s economic growth data of 3% in 2022 must not be credible. Why? Because the economic growth in the first to third quarters is 3%. Will the fourth quarter be stronger than the third quarter?”

A Reuters survey of dozens of economists in January showed that China‘s GDP growth in 2022 may be only 2.8%, and the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to contract (negative growth) by 0.8%.

Li Hengqing said: “What did we all experience in the fourth quarter? It was the dead! It was the death of our relatives, friends and elderly people. If it includes the economic income of the funeral industry into GDP, then OK, I dare not say anything. Unless it dares Announce how many elderly people have been cremated? Give us an announcement? It doesn’t dare!”

In the past three years of the epidemic, the CCP has insisted on eradicating zero blockades, which has had a major impact on China‘s economy and people’s livelihood. After the failure of zero clearing, before and after the CCP’s liberalization on December 7 last year, the epidemic broke out in China, hospitals all over the country were overcrowded, morgues and crematoria were piled up with corpses, and the cremation furnace was running continuously for 24 hours, and there were still corpses that could not be burned.

A senior political and legal official in Beijing revealed to Free Asia on December 19 last year that before the epidemic prevention measures were loosened in Beijing, there were already large-scale infections in the medical system, many doctors and nurses and the elderly were infected, there were many deaths, funeral parlors were overloaded, and the medical system collapsed.

Experts are not optimistic about China’s economy in 2023

On the 17th of this month, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He stated at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum that after China lifted the epidemic prevention and control restrictions, domestic life has returned to normal, and China‘s economic growth is expected to return to pre-epidemic levels in 2023.

Recently, 31 provinces in China have also announced their economic growth targets for 2023, and more than half of the provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have set GDP growth targets exceeding 5.5%.

Among them, 12 places including Jilin, Gansu, Heilongjiang, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, and Yunnan are all expected to have a GDP growth rate of around 6% this year. Anhui, Ningxia, Hunan, and Hubei set the target at around 6.5%, while Jiangxi and Xinjiang set the target at around 7%.

Hainan’s expected target is to grow by about 9.5%, and Tibet’s expected target is to grow by about 8%. Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangdong, Jiangsu and other major economic provinces are above 5% (or around).

According to Li Hengqing’s analysis, China‘s economy in 2023 may be even worse than in 2022. “It’s useless to print money now. Printing money will definitely cause inflation, and the people will definitely riot. Because more than 600 million people in China have a monthly income of less than 1,000 yuan. There are not enough houses, so how can we live with inflation? What else can we do except riots?

“When you talk about investment, it has no money to invest. It can only invest if the people put their savings out to buy its bonds. Otherwise, it has no money to invest. In addition, who will give it money from foreign investors? Make it a fixed asset investment? Are you kidding me?”

Self-media people are “financially cold-eyed” and are not optimistic about the Chinese economy in 2023. He told The Epoch Times on the 19th, “China‘s political environment is becoming more and more harsh.” Coupled with Xi Jinping’s crackdown on private enterprises, foreign investors are voting with their feet. They verbally say that China will get better and better after opening up. Chinese asset market. But behind is running fast, last year was the fastest running year. “

In the first three quarters of last year, bonds and stocks held by foreign capital in China fell by more than 25%, the largest drop in history​.

“Financial Cold Eyes” said: “According to their selling speed, in the next one or two years, China‘s stock market and bonds may drop sharply, or even collapse is not uncommon.”

Editor in charge: Sun Yun