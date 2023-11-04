China’s Sixth CIIE: Insights from Industry Experts and Participants

China‘s Sixth CIIE Set to Kick Off With Over 3,000 Companies Participating

Shanghai – As the global economy gradually recovers, China, being the world‘s largest developing economy, is actively promoting the sustainable development and prosperity of the global economy through further opening up. This effort is on full display as China‘s sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set to kick off, with approximately 3,000 companies signing contracts to participate in the exhibition.

The CIIE, held annually in Shanghai, has become a significant event for global trade and cooperation. It serves as a platform to showcase the latest products and services from around the world, attracting buyers and businesses from various industries. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, the Chinese government and organizers have taken strict measures to ensure the safety and success of the event.

“In Shanghai Roundtable,” a renowned talk show in China, invited several esteemed guests to discuss their experiences and stories related to the CIIE. Among the guests were Zheng Yi, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Henry Oswald, President of the China-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, and Steve, Chief Financial Officer of Bayer Greater China, along with other familiar faces from previous CIIE events.

The guests shared their insights on the importance of the CIIE in promoting international trade and business cooperation. Zheng Yi spoke about the positive impact of the CIIE on promoting bilateral trade between the United States and China, emphasizing the significance of enhancing mutual understanding and trust.

Henry Oswald, on the other hand, highlighted the CIIE’s role in fostering economic ties between China and Brazil. He praised China‘s commitment to opening up its markets to foreign businesses and creating a fair and inclusive environment for trade.

Steve, representing Bayer Greater China, shared his company’s success stories at previous CIIE exhibitions. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities the CIIE has provided in building connections and expanding business networks.

The upcoming CIIE will feature a wide range of industries, including high-tech, automotive, healthcare, and consumer products. The exhibition will also showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations, reinforcing China‘s commitment to technological development and sustainable growth.

The CIIE has proven to be an essential platform for global businesses to explore the Chinese market, expand their presence, and strengthen economic cooperation. China‘s continuous efforts in opening up its economy further demonstrate its dedication to promoting shared prosperity and global economic recovery.

