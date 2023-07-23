Reportage.. an adventure into the unknown..

Abdallah continued his story and said: “After I received treatment, they handcuffed me and took me to the police station, where I met women from Morocco with their children. The police stripped us of everything valuable and anything that posed a danger to us so that none of us would try to commit suicide. The Greek authorities deported us in closed trucks to the Turkish border, and we arrived again on the banks of the Evros border river. That night we were almost 300 migrants of all races and races, really it was unbearable suffering and Hell on earth.”

The same spokesman added: “We arrived in Istanbul in a small car, packed with 14 people. The police stopped us and learned that we were from the Yabanji (a Turkish word meaning foreigner), so they took us to the police station. A few days later, they took us to the “Tuzla” prison. What do you know what the “Tuzla” prison is? It is located outside Istanbul and is called a “tomb of the living”. Those who enter it are missing and those who leave are born. This prison is for Yabanji, immigrants and drug dealers.

Abdullah described the torture he went through in Tuzla prison, saying: “The security forces in the prison described us as donkeys. They put us in a steel cell with 7 beds and a bathroom, but they packed us into that hole like sardines, and we can hold 14 prisoners. We could hardly pick up the air in that room. We didn’t see the sun for a whole week. My eyes were tearing because of the severity of the place and the stench coming from the bathroom. The guards gave us two loaves of bread, a bottle of water and a can. A little juice, and woe to you, if you are sick and ask them to treat you, they will take you out and beat you. As for whoever violates their orders, they strip him of his clothes and make him sit in the square, we were really the torturers on the ground in that hole.”

The same speaker concluded by saying: “I spent 6 months in Turkish prisons, under racism and suffering in the midst of unbearable hell. I was begging them to release me, and had it not been for the intervention of the Moroccan consulate, I would have rotted there.”

Ibrahim, another young Moroccan who also took the Balkan route, said in turn: “I saw a person gouge out his eye, we were about to be killed, we were hearing that people were killed by soldiers’ bullets. One of my friends had a broken wrist and he had to bear the pain during that trip.”

Hadith continued: “There is a human trafficking mafia, the most famous of whom is a person called “Tutunia”. This mafia is charged with providing stairs to cross the border between Serbia and Hungary for a large amount, and this area is very fortified, in which there are NATO soldiers, thermal cameras and surveillance drones. Fortunately, the soldiers did not arrest us.

