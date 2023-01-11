[The Epoch Times, January 9, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) Before the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China is held in March, the local “two sessions” (National People’s Congress and CPPCC meeting) will be re-elected. Minister of Justice Tang Yijun, who did not join the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, has been transferred to the party secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference. It is reported that Tang Yijun may retire to the second line early due to physical reasons. Observers believe that in the officialdom of the CCP, “poor health” is not a reason for being transferred to idle positions, but more likely because Tang Yijun fell out of favor within the Xijiajun.

The Jiangxi Provincial CPPCC meeting will open on January 10. On the evening of January 9, Jiangxi Satellite TV’s “Jiangxi News Network” reported that Tang Yijun has been appointed as the party secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial CPPCC.

According to the CCP’s practice, Tang Yijun will also serve as the chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference.

According to public information, the 61-year-old Tang Yijun is one of the members of Xi Jinping’s old Zhejiang army, known as the “Zhijiang New Army”. Tang Yijun has worked in Zhejiang for 40 years. When Xi Jinping was in charge of Zhejiang, he served successively as a member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the Zhejiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, deputy secretary of the Ningbo Municipal Party Committee, and secretary of the Disciplinary Commission. However, the two did not directly interact. In February 2011, Tang Yijun served as the chairman of the Ningbo Municipal Political Consultative Conference, and was promoted to the deputy ministerial level and transferred to the second line. In 2016, four years after Xi Jinping came to power, Tang Yijun began to be reused again. He served as acting mayor of Ningbo, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, secretary of the Ningbo Municipal Party Committee, deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, and alternate member of the 19th Central Committee.

After October 2017, Tang Yijun was transferred to the deputy secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the governor of Liaoning Province, and was promoted to the ministerial level. In April 2020, he came to Beijing to serve as the Minister of Justice. He was an alternate member of the 19th Central Committee, but he did not enter the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress.

The positions of the National People’s Congress and the Political Consultative Conference are considered to be second-tier and idle positions in the CCP’s officialdom. It is quite rare for Tang Yijun to be transferred from a minister of the State Council of the Communist Party of China to a local CPPCC.

The pro-communist media “Sing Tao Daily” reported on the 9th citing sources that Tang Yijun may have retired to the second line early because of his poor health.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on January 9 that the change in Tang Yijun’s career may not be due to physical reasons. If you compare Wang Yupu, the head of the emergency management department who has died of illness, you can see that after Wang became the head of the emergency management department, he basically did not show up until his death due to illness. At that time, it was also reported that Wang was in poor health and was hospitalized, but the officials did not let him transfer to idle positions.

“Therefore, poor health is not necessarily the reason for being transferred to idle positions. The more likely reason is that Tang Yijun fell out of favor within the Xi Family Army.”

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a hot topic was that Xi Jinping won the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, overwhelming other factions. However, the group of people loyal to Xi will also form new and different factions.

It is worth noting that during his tenure as Minister of Justice, Tang Yijun formulated and promoted persecution policies and activities against Falun Gong. In July 2022, he was reported by Falun Gong practitioners in 38 countries around the world. (For details, please refer to the related report: CCP Minister of Justice Tang Yijun was reported as a criminal evidence and attracted attention)

The local CPPCC system of the CCP is undergoing a major reshuffle

The local CPPCC of the Communist Party of China has entered a major reshuffle. On January 7, the list of Guangdong CPPCC members was announced, including Lin Keqing, secretary of Guangzhou, which means that he will serve as the chairman of the Guangdong CPPCC. Teng Jiacai, head of the discipline inspection team of the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China, is a member of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and will serve as the chairman of the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Li Xiuling, chairman of the Inner Mongolia Political Consultative Conference, has served as secretary of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress.

On January 8, Hu Wenrong, member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Organization, has served as the party secretary of the Shanghai CPPCC. Zhao Yongqing, the former vice chairman of the CPPCC in Ningxia, has been appointed as the party secretary of the Guizhou Provincial CPPCC. Liu Xiaokai, the former party secretary and chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been appointed as the party secretary of the CPPCC Yunnan Provincial Committee. Wu Cunrong, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress and deputy secretary of the party group, has been appointed secretary of the party group of the CPPCC Shanxi Province.

On January 9, Li Rongcan, the former deputy secretary of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee, has been appointed as the party secretary of the CPPCC Hainan Provincial Committee. Zhu Guoxian, the former deputy secretary of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee, has been appointed as the party secretary of the CPPCC Jilin Province.

Editor in charge: Gao Jing#