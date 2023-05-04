Home » Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Burmese military leaders and made a rare visit to China-Myanmar border- RFI – Radio France Internationale
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Burmese military leaders and made a rare visit to China-Myanmar border- RFI – Radio France Internationale

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Burmese military leaders and made a rare visit to China-Myanmar border- RFI – Radio France Internationale
  1. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Burmese military chiefs and made a rare visit to the China-Myanmar border RFI – Radio France Internationale
  2. Myanmar’s National Anti-military Government Organization Trains Myanmar’s Democracy Fighters China Prompts All Parties to Cease War and Develop Economy Out of Economic Interests Voice of America Chinese Website
  3. Qin Gang’s visit to the China-Myanmar border for the militarization of Cocoa Island attracts attention DW
  4. Qin Gang visited Myanmar and demanded to crack down on Internet fraud and rescue Chinese personnel- International- Instant World | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  5. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Rarely Visits the China-Myanmar Border Area Before Visiting Myanmar Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Myanmar, the expelled ambassador speaks: "They have redone a coup, this time in central London. I am not going back to my country, do you want me to be killed?"

