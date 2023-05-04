Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Burmese military leaders and made a rare visit to China-Myanmar border- RFI – Radio France Internationale

13
- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Burmese military chiefs and made a rare visit to the China-Myanmar border RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Myanmar’s National Anti-military Government Organization Trains Myanmar’s Democracy Fighters China Prompts All Parties to Cease War and Develop Economy Out of Economic Interests Voice of America Chinese Website
- Qin Gang’s visit to the China-Myanmar border for the militarization of Cocoa Island attracts attention DW
- Qin Gang visited Myanmar and demanded to crack down on Internet fraud and rescue Chinese personnel- International- Instant World | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Rarely Visits the China-Myanmar Border Area Before Visiting Myanmar Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
