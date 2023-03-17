China‘s foreign minister spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday. Beijing continues to signal that it wants to play a role in ending Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Both governments confirmed that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

Despite the challenges, China remained committed to promoting peace and talks, and was concerned that the crisis would delay escalation and possibly spiral out of control, according to a statement from Beijing summarizing the dialogue. Kuleba tweeted that the two sides discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity, and he also emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s proposed peace package, which requires Moscow to give up the land it occupies.

…