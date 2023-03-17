Home News Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Speaks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister on the Phone – WSJ
China’s foreign minister spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday. Beijing continues to signal that it wants to play a role in ending Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Updated March 17, 2023 13:00 CST

Both governments confirmed that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

Despite the challenges, China remained committed to promoting peace and talks, and was concerned that the crisis would delay escalation and possibly spiral out of control, according to a statement from Beijing summarizing the dialogue. Kuleba tweeted that the two sides discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity, and he also emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s proposed peace package, which requires Moscow to give up the land it occupies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Moscow as early as next week. Xi is expected to hold an online conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the first between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, The Wall Street Journal reported. dialogue.

