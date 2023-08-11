Home » Chinese imports from Russia fell sharply in July
News

Chinese imports from Russia fell sharply in July

by admin
Chinese imports from Russia fell sharply in July

Chinese imports from Russia fell in July, marking the first monthly decline since February 2021. Imports of oil and other goods continued to grow after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, according to Chinese customs data.

Last month, Chinese imports from Russia fell 8% to $9.2 billion from a year earlier, compared with a 15.7% rise in June, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs.

China buys Russian oil, coal and some metals at discounts. Last month, China‘s total imports fell 12.4% due to weaker domestic demand, well above analysts’ expectations for a 5.0% drop. Exports to the terrorist country in July increased by 52% to $10.28 billion, which is much slower than the 90.9% growth recorded in June.

Although China‘s exports to Russia held up relatively well (demand in other countries decreased), they accounted for a small share of total exports — only 3% in January-July. The volume of bilateral trade between the two countries fell to $19.49 billion in July from $20.83 billion in June, which became the highest figure since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

We will remind, on August 5-6 in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah, negotiations were held regarding the peaceful settlement of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Representatives of more than 40 countries took part in them, in particular, European countries, the USA and China, Russia was not invited. At the summit, the deepening of Beijing’s differences with Moscow regarding the resolution of the Russian Federation’s full-scale war against Ukraine became evident.

Read also: “Beijing may start moving towards the USA”: Pavlo Klimkin on why Ukraine should think about options for the future

9

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

See also  An important summer for economic policies - Roberta Carlini

You may also like

Fatal Shooting in Crown Heights: 26-Year-Old Man Dies,...

Santa Marta Transport Terminal moved tourism again

“There’s more to the fire brigade than putting...

Mürsel Gülen’s nephew died in the accident –...

More than a thousand cases of dengue have...

After fire in Dresden waste disposal company: head...

Essen: truck with excavator drives under the bridge...

This week, gold and euro lost their investors

Hubble captures a galaxy in a ghostly haze

The US overthrew Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy