Jellyfish Network, January 14 News(YMG All-Media Reporter Tong Jiayi Correspondent Wang Kai and Wang Hongxiang Photo Report) “Hi, Huangbohai New Area, here we come!” On January 13th, the Beiyujia Fair was crowded with people, and the figures of 8 foreign friends were particularly eye-catching , They come from different countries such as Russia, Bangladesh, South Korea, Mongolia, etc., and they come to various characteristic “check-in spots” in the new area together to experience the strong New Year atmosphere.

Take a bite of the crispy sauce pancake just out of the pan, drink a bowl of hot tofu nao, and feel the warmth gradually spread to the whole body. The parents are short-sighted…the world is full of fireworks, which is the most heart-warming. Foreign friends took out their mobile phones to take pictures and record what they saw and heard.

“This is Chinese Spring Festival couplets and window grilles, so beautiful.” Erzhena from Russia is a Chinese student studying in Yantai. She has lived in Yantai for three years. The first time she went to the big fair let her know more about the Chinese Spring Festival. Beiyujia University, which has a history of 30 years, Ji also “opened her arms” and let her integrate into the Huangbohai New Area.

In the studio of Zhang Hua, the inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, foreign friends made Jiaodong Huabobo under the guidance of the teacher. Kneading, kneading, kneading, tracing… Under Zhang Hua’s careful guidance, the foreign friends started to work with great interest. After a while, lifelike little rabbits jumped out after the teacher’s adjustment.

Intangible cultural heritage is passed on from generation to generation. According to Zhang Hua, Jiaodong flowers and pastries can be traced back to the Han Dynasty. Smart and hardworking rural women in Jiaodong used dough to make mandarin ducks, carp, dragons, phoenixes, birthday peaches and other symbolic shapes during various traditional festivals. Dyed with colorful colors, it becomes a piece of vivid “work of art”. After listening to the introduction, Joseph from Bangladesh said that Chinese traditional culture has a long history, and the customs of Jiaodong are fascinating.

In the subsequent itinerary, a group of people visited Housha Square, strolled under the exquisite Mong Kok covered bridge, stood on the viewing platform and enjoyed the feeling of the stormy waves hitting the shore, and came to Yadong Cultural and Creative Park to see Wang Houxiang’s calligraphy and painting exhibition , Write Spring Festival couplets.

Join hands with international friends to celebrate the new year in the new district. After the event, Tim, the brand recommendation officer, said that the trip was worthwhile. He not only had a deeper understanding of the Huangbohai New Area, but also “gained” a lot of new knowledge.

The relevant person in charge of the Propaganda Group Department of Yantai Huangbohai New Area Working Committee said that through the immersive experience, foreign friends can experience the cultural stories and humanistic charm of the new area, tell the story of the new area from the perspective of foreigners, and witness the development of the new area. In the future, we will continue to do a good job in the international communication of the Huangbohai New Area by combining “speaking by yourself” and “speaking by others”, so as to continuously improve overseas popularity, reputation and influence.



