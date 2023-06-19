Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Berlin German-Chinese government consultations kick off on Tuesday

19.06.2023



Chinese Premier Li Qiang started his multi-day visit to Berlin and will attend the seventh German-Chinese government consultation. This is Li Qiang’s first overseas visit since he became Chinese Premier in March this year.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On Monday morning, German President Steinmeier welcomed Li Qiang at the Belvedere Palace. Steinmeier called on China to “play its global political influence and use its influence on Russia in an effort to bring about a just peace” during the Russo-Ukrainian war. German presidential spokesman tweeted that Steinmeier During the talks with Li Qiang, Sino-US relations were also mentioned. Steinmeier emphasized that “the bilateral relationship between China and the United States is of great significance to world security and cooperation.” He called on China and the United States to strengthen communication channels. “

On Monday evening, Li Qiang will go to the Chancellery to meet with German Chancellor Scholz. To celebrate the start of the 7th German-Chinese government consultation, members of the two delegations will have dinner at the Chancellery.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Scholz will accompany Li Qiang to review the guard of honor of the German Bundesliga and officially start the bilateral government consultation on the theme of “joint sustainable action”. It is generally believed that Li Qiang is one of the important cronies of Chinese party and state leader Xi Jinping.

On June 19, German President Steinmeier welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the presidential palace.

This is also the first time Li Qiang has visited a foreign country since he took office as Chinese premier in March this year. In the past year, China was Germany’s most important trading partner.However, tensions in Sino-US relations and the situation in the Taiwan Strait have also become potential dangers affecting Sino-German relations.

last Wednesday,The German government has launched a national security strategythe document accuses China of posing “increasing pressure” on regional stability and world security, and criticizes the Chinese government’s contempt for human rights.

In May of this year, the G7 reached a consensus on reducing dependence on China, but countries do not want to decouple from China, the world‘s second largest economy.

Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Confederation of German Industries, said in Berlin on Monday that the idea of ​​a “decoupling” with China is wrong. He said, “This kind of thinking is neither realistic nor dangerous.” Ruthman agrees with the proposition of “de-risking” China by the seven Western countries. “To this end, companies are actively diversifying their sales and sourcing markets and are seeking to form new partnerships,” he said.

Ruthman also said that China is not only an institutional opponent, but also a competitor in the economic and technological fields. China‘s cooperation is essential in efforts to curb climate change. “We need to have a dialogue with China on climate protection, trade and investment, and the Chinese government should also show a willingness to improve the framework conditions,” he said.

China‘s official Xinhua News Agency reported that Chinese Premier Li Qiang said before his departure that “the seventh round of Sino-German government consultations is the first comprehensive docking after the formation of the new governments of the two countries. We will have candid and in-depth exchanges with the German side based on the principles, tap the potential of cooperation, properly handle differences and differences, enrich the connotation of the all-round strategic partnership, and send a positive and powerful signal for maintaining the stability of the international production and supply chain and world peace and prosperity.”

(DPA, AFP)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.

