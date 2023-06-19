Rumor: Persona 3 Reloaded may be coming to Nintendo Switch. -Persona 3: Reload

Atlus is making waves again with the release of the upcoming Persona 3 remake, Persona 3: Reload. If the Japanese company had been the one to leak the official announcement trailer shortly before the June 11 Xbox & Bethesda showcase, it could have pre-announced that Persona 3: Reload would indeed be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The source of this speculation comes from the description of a special trailer released on YouTube a few hours ago. The description lists both the game and the Nintendo Switch format, though the Nintendo Switch logo isn’t actually in the trailer, and the description was quickly edited. Twitter user Faz was quick to take a screenshot of the description.

This has led many to speculate that there may be another unreleased version of the clip, which will be released in the coming days onRumored Nintendo Directannounced. You can watch the new trailer below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

