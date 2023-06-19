Home » Rumor: Persona 3 Reloaded may be coming to Nintendo Switch. -Persona 3: Reload
Technology

Rumor: Persona 3 Reloaded may be coming to Nintendo Switch. -Persona 3: Reload

by admin
Rumor: Persona 3 Reloaded may be coming to Nintendo Switch. -Persona 3: Reload

Atlus is making waves again with the release of the upcoming Persona 3 remake, Persona 3: Reload. If the Japanese company had been the one to leak the official announcement trailer shortly before the June 11 Xbox & Bethesda showcase, it could have pre-announced that Persona 3: Reload would indeed be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The source of this speculation comes from the description of a special trailer released on YouTube a few hours ago. The description lists both the game and the Nintendo Switch format, though the Nintendo Switch logo isn’t actually in the trailer, and the description was quickly edited. Twitter user Faz was quick to take a screenshot of the description.

This has led many to speculate that there may be another unreleased version of the clip, which will be released in the coming days onRumored Nintendo Directannounced. You can watch the new trailer below.

See also  These new features are available starting today

You may also like

Who has earned (and continues to earn) from...

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the new arrivals leak...

Frattasi, Acn: “Cybersecurity is fundamental for economic growth...

LEGO is returning to the pirate theme –...

Anticipating human emotions with the use of Artificial...

Frattasi, Acn: “Cybersecurity is fundamental for economic growth...

Hideo Kojima wants to play games in outer...

The new Cooler Master MA824 Stealth air cooler

Who has earned (and continues to earn) from...

Apple Silicon series chip M1 to M2 Ultra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy