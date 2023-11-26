Chocó: referendum on the creation of the Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipality

Henry Chaverra invites you to vote “YES” in the referendum

Tomorrow, Sunday, November 26, the citizens of eleven towns in the municipality of Riosucio, Chocó, will decide through a referendum if they agree with the creation of the Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipality.

The National Registry of Civil Status reported that 18 tables will be installed (5 in Belén de Bajirá) and the rest in these locations: Campo Alegre, Cuchillo Blanco, Blanquicet, Macondo, La Loma (La Larga), Playa Roja, Nuevo Oriente, Bellavista Tumaradocito (Peñitas), Santo Domingo (Venice) and Llano Rico.

In total, 8,994 people (4,004 women and 4,990 men) will be able to vote, who will answer YES or NO to the question: “Do you agree with the Ordinance that creates the Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipality?”

If the majority responds affirmatively, the last legal requirement is met and Nuevo Belén de Bajirá will officially begin its life as municipality 31 of the department of Chocó, with an area of ​​1,700 square kilometers.

Governor Ariel Palacios Calderón is in Belén de Bajirá and leads an electoral monitoring committee that oversees all the details of the referendum process.

