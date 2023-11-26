Home » MotoGP, the starting grid of the 2023 Valencia GP
Sports

MotoGP, the starting grid of the 2023 Valencia GP

by admin
MotoGP, the starting grid of the 2023 Valencia GP

Plot twist before the Valencia GP, the final event that will award the 2023 title. The poleman Vinales had a technical problem during the warm up, he received a black flag with an orange disc (which in the MotoGP requires him to stop immediately), but the Spaniard instead he returned to the garage. The Aprilia rider was penalized by three positions, so Bagnaia will start from pole in the decisive race of the World Championship. Martin starts 6th. Race at 3pm LIVE on Sky come on NOW

MOTOGP, THE VALENCIA RACE LIVE

See also  Soccer; Florentine; Italian, we really want to rejoice - Football

You may also like

Fifa: Gianni Infantino shows “Blue Card” the red...

She does it! Very strong Lotte Kopecky takes...

Israel-Hamas, media: “Negotiations for Gaza resume tomorrow in...

Lara Gut-Behrami wins the Kvitfjell Super-G

After heart transplant, former NBA player Scott Pollard...

Napoli, the lineup towards Juventus: two doubts for...

Javelin thrower Max Dehning after 90 meters: deeply...

Allegri, “Pogba? An extraordinary player is lost” –...

Lazio Rome loses to AC Milan in Serie...

Summary of the Querétaro vs Santos Laguna match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy