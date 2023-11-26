MotoGP, the starting grid of the 2023 Valencia GP

Plot twist before the Valencia GP, the final event that will award the 2023 title. The poleman Vinales had a technical problem during the warm up, he received a black flag with an orange disc (which in the MotoGP requires him to stop immediately), but the Spaniard instead he returned to the garage. The Aprilia rider was penalized by three positions, so Bagnaia will start from pole in the decisive race of the World Championship. Martin starts 6th. Race at 3pm LIVE on Sky come on NOW

