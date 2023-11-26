Home » Thailand, wedding massacre: the groom kills his wife and takes his own life
World

Thailand, wedding massacre: the groom kills his wife and takes his own life

by admin
Thailand, wedding massacre: the groom kills his wife and takes his own life

A former forestry officer killed the woman he had just married and three other people during her wedding party. The man then put the gun to his head and took his own life. The murder-suicide, as reported today Bangkok Post, it occurred in Thailand, in the village of Wang Nam Khieo, in the rural province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The groom, Chaturong Suksuk, 29, was briefly absent from the wedding party. He returned armed and opened fire around 11.30pm local time, killing his wife Kanchana Pachunthuek (44 years old), with whom he had lived for three years, her mother and sister, and a man who was among the guests. Another guest was injured and is in serious condition.

The reasons for his action are unknown. The wedding was celebrated with a Buddhist rite in the morning, and the rest of the day was spent in a festive atmosphere. The man had previously worked as a forest ranger and had become disabled after injuring his leg while on duty.

