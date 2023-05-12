Chongqing sister and brother were thrown down the death case and the death sentence of the biological father and the mistress was executed in the second instance | Child fell from the building | Zhang Bo | Ye Chengchen

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 11, 2023]The death case of Chongqing siblings who were thrown downstairs by their biological father Zhang Bo, who has received much attention, was sentenced on the morning of May 11. The appeal of Zhang Bo and his girlfriend Ye Chengchen was rejected , the second trial upheld the death sentence. Regarding the verdict, mainland netizens said, “It’s very satisfying, and it will be implemented immediately.”

At about 15:30 on November 2, 2020, Zhang Bo personally threw a pair of children born to his ex-wife Chen Meilin from the 15th floor, killing them. After the incident, Chen Meilin once said through video: “This incident was not an accident, it was planned for a long time! I killed my two children. For the sake of Xiaosan, the moment I threw my two children from the 15th floor, I could no longer use any words to express my feelings. Expressing my feelings…is too vicious.”

Zhang Bo cheated in marriage. In February 2020, Chen Meilin and Zhang Bo agreed to divorce, and both children were awarded to her, but the two agreed that the two-and-a-half-year-old daughter will be raised by Chen Meilin, and the youngest son will be raised by Zhang Bo’s mother until he is 6 years old. Because Ye Chengchen could not accept that Zhang Bo had children, in 2020, Zhang and Ye conspired to kill the two children, and finally decided to kill the children by accidentally falling high.

On December 28, 2021, Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen were sentenced to death for intentional homicide. The two appealed against the verdict. On April 6 this year, the appeal case of Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen opened for trial.

On the morning of May 11, the verdict of the second instance was pronounced. The court ruled that the actions of Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen constituted the crime of intentional homicide. Zhang Bo directly carried out the murder, while Ye Chengchen was more active in deciding to kill the two children, committing the crime by creating an accidental high fall, urging and forcing Zhang Bo to commit the murder, and pursuing the death of the victimized child. Both of them were the principal offenders. Therefore, the Chongqing High Court ruled to reject Zhang and Ye’s appeal and uphold the original judgment.

Regarding the verdict of the second trial, mainland netizens said, “Immediately, I will kill my own children. I am really angry with everyone.” “” “A mad animal with no humanity at all.”

“The execution of the two people is what everyone expects and what the hearts of the people want! The murder of the two children by the two of them has greatly challenged the bottom line of human nature, human relations and morality!”

Others said that after the dust settled, novels can’t write such an inhuman animal, thinking of the child’s mother, they cried and said: “Their more than 20,000 chat records are all discussing how to kill my child… “…” I hope this judgment will give the mother a little bit of comfort.

According to comprehensive land media reports, at 10:11 a.m. on May 11, Chen Meilin posted on her personal circle of friends, “Thank you for your concern, the second trial upholds the original verdict.”

Chen Meilin said before the trial of the second trial, “For me, the verdict of the second trial is only more than halfway. If the original sentence can be upheld, there will be a final review of the death sentence. This is the most important thing.”

According to The Paper, on April 6, the first court session of the second trial lasted 13 hours. People who participated in the hearing told the details of the trial, and Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen retracted their confessions in court. Zhang Bo said that the child’s fall was an accident, not him. Ye Chengchen said that the content of the conspiracy to kill the two children in the WeChat chat records recovered by the police was just an impulsive discussion between the two, and they did not intend to implement it, and claimed that he had a mental illness.

As for Zhang and Ye’s retraction of their confessions, Chen Meilin said that they did not expect them to retract their confessions, but their defense was not supported by substantive evidence, and it was difficult to convince people. Young children have no resistance, how can they say they are innocent? Children are the most innocent!”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Enzhen/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)