Source title: Chongqing’s “11.01” Shapingba epidemic involves 29 districts and counties in the rapid development period

China News Service, Chongqing, November 10 (Liang Qinqing) The reporter learned at the press conference on epidemic prevention and control held by the Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office on the evening of the 9th that as of 24:00 on November 8, the “11.01” Shapingba epidemic has been A total of 1,109 infected people have been reported, involving 29 districts and counties including Shapingba District, Jiulongpo District, Nan’an District, Dazu District, and Tongliang District. The epidemic is in a period of rapid development, and all districts in the central urban area have been affected. It has spread from the central city to other districts and counties. The situation is extremely severe, and the prevention and control work is facing huge challenges. Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, said that from 0:00 to 20:00 on November 9, Chongqing added 109 new local confirmed cases and 517 new local asymptomatic infections. At present, the existing infected people in Chongqing are undergoing centralized isolation treatment and isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions, and their condition is stable. “In view of the wide spread of the current round of the epidemic, the high risk of continuation, and the difficulty of prevention and control, the subsequent development of the epidemic is still uncertain, and the affected areas and counties have scientifically demarcated and dynamically adjusted the control areas according to the needs of epidemic prevention and control.” According to Li Pan, as of 24:00 on November 8, Chongqing had 26 high-risk areas, 348 medium-risk areas, and 539 temporary control areas. Judging from the current situation, the central city has adopted measures for epidemic-related places and epidemic-related areas. The control measures have effectively reduced social mobility and reduced the risk of cross-infection. See also In Lhasa yesterday, 6 new local confirmed cases and 60 local asymptomatic infections were found in closed-loop isolation control In order to reverse the situation of epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible and quickly identify the hidden source of infection, next, each district in the central urban area of ​​Chongqing will implement regional nucleic acid testing once a day, and other districts and counties will carry out corresponding measures for specific areas according to the needs of epidemic disposal and prevention and control work. Frequency of nucleic acid screening. Li Pan said that people from all districts in the central urban area should not leave the central urban area unless it is necessary, and people from districts and counties outside the central urban area should not go to the central urban area unless it is necessary. , and go with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours; if you go to other districts and counties in Chongqing, “on-the-ground inspection” and “2 inspections in 3 days (the interval between two tests is more than 24 hours)” are implemented as required, and the second test result Strictly stay at home before going out.

