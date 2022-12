ivrea

Ivrea completely immersed itself in the festive atmosphere on Friday 23rd. Among the stalls of handicraft products and typical agri-food products with which the latecomers made up the last packages, in Piazza Freguglia only the bagpiper was missing. Bagpiper who in effect revealed himself, kilt and beret of ordinance, performing Christmas-inspired musical arias. Video by Massimo Sardo

02:03