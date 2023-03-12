news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 12 – Sorrento in Hollywood on the occasion of “Los Angeles Italia – Film Fashion and Art Festival”, an event promoted with the support of the Dg cinema del Mic and Intesa Sanpaolo, thanks to two of its young artists. I’m the actress Francesca Tizzano, present in two films “Lamborghini – The Man Behind The Legend” by Bobby Moresco and “Soldier under the moon” by Massimo Paolucci; and the very young Giuseppe Supino co-protagonist of the film “I saw Maradona” by director Ximo Solano.



If the actress is currently busy between Campania and Molise in the filming of the film “Chi ha rapito Gerry Cala'” of which she is the female protagonist), the little Supino (who in the film about the “pibe de oro” makes him relive as a child) she faced the trip to California together with two other actors Clara Bauer and Pako Loffredo. On this occasion, the second edition of the “Sorrento Film & Food Festival” (2 to 6 January 2024) was announced.



LA Italia, festival organized by the Istituto Capri nel Mondo, with the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consulate General and the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles (with the participation of Givova, Rs productions, Ilbe, Rainbow and Colorado films ) has promoted over 100 works between the Tcl Chinese Theater in Hollywood and the American platform eventive.org. There were numerous guests including the Oscar winners Bobby Moresco, Mira Sorvino, Justin Hurvitz, Barry Morrow, Steven Zaillian and Nick Vallelonga together with the Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski (candidate with the film EO starring the Italian Lorenzo Zurzolo), Ted Neely (protagonist of Jesus Christ Superstar), Mike White (The White Lotus) accompanied by Sabrina Impacciatore, Frank Grillo, director George Gallo, Italian-American actors Vince Riotta, Vincent Spano, Robert Davi, Indians Leena Yadav and Jacqueline Fernandez. And again Violante Placigo, Max D’Epiro, Pippo Mezzapesa, Francesco Cinquemani and Madalina Ghenea. (HANDLE).

