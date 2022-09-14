Listen to the audio version of the article

“A million jobs in all sectors are at risk due to the escalation of energy prices”: the alarm is raised by the CISL calling for “emergency measures to put out the fire immediately”. At the European level “we need a price-cap on Russian gas, we need to create a new Recovery Plan that aims at continental energy sovereignty, we need to refinance the Sure Fund and apply a minimum tax to multinationals”. On a national level, the CISL immediately needs a new decree to ensure support for businesses and families, workers and retirees ”.

Program in 12 points

At a press conference, CISL leader Luigi Sbarra presented a 12-point program to “relaunch work and cohesion, investment and productivity, inclusion and social policies, bargaining and participation”. The platform Sharing together, the CISL Agenda for the new Government is a “road map that we deliver to those who will be called to lead the country after September 25, in the awareness that in order to achieve stable and fair innovations it is necessary to work in a climate of consultation and social co-responsibility “.

New discounted redundancy fund requested from the government



But let’s start with the current government which is preparing the Aid Ter decree. The CISL asks to put in place «a new discounted redundancy fund for companies that do not lay off. A supplement to people’s income, a social ceiling on the cost of electricity, the zeroing of VAT on the purchases of consumer goods for the weaker groups. Investments in energy infrastructures must then be accelerated, starting with regasifiers, waste-to-energy plants, greater gas extraction, green and renewable fuels ».

No alibi resources

The theme of the resources available for Sbarra “cannot become an alibi: the levy on extra profits is raised further, the extra VAT revenue is redistributed, resources allocated to unimplemented decrees are reinvested and a deviation is also evaluated, where necessary”. The number one of the CISL launches a warning to the Government because “what we do not put on cohesion today, we risk paying tomorrow multiplied by three in terms of assistance expenses”.

Pensions: exits with a quota of 41 or 62 years



Among the priorities of the CISL agenda is social security, which “must be reformed on the criteria of social sustainability, flexibility in leaving, greater inclusiveness for young people and women”. In view of the next budget law, the union’s proposal is to guarantee workers the possibility of leaving with 41 years of contributions, or from 62 years of age.