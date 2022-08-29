He taught at the San Giuseppe college in Follina. He was 84 years old

THERE ARE. The teacher Ellia De Salvador, widow Tasin, died on Friday at the age of 84. She was born on March 22, 1938, she graduated as a teacher in the 1950s and since then decades of teaching to generations of students have followed.

In particular, her former students remember her who had her as a teacher at elementary schools of the San Giuseppe College of Follina. The woman lived in Cison di Valmarino in via Egidio Dall’Oglio.

He leaves his daughter Alessandra, his niece Francesca, relatives and friends. The funeral ceremony on Monday 19 August at 3.30 pm in the archpriest church of Cison. After the funeral, the cremation will continue.

The rosary was recited on Sunday 28 August in the church of San Francesco, many wanted to honor the memory of the missing teacher, joining in the prayers of family members.