The “Benjamín Carrión” Citizen Forum of the International Festival of Living Arts of Loja (FIAVL) delivered to the media and citizens, the public manifesto where proposals were established to improve the FIAVL.

Aspects

The recommendations were collected during the development of the Forum, held on Tuesday, March 14, in the auditorium of the Museum and Cultural Walk of Loja with the presence of artistic actors, cultural managers and the president of the Casa de la Cultura Núcleo de Loja, Diego Orange tree.

Jorge Leonardo Veintimilla, coordinator and organizer of the Foro Ciudadano, told Diario Crónica that the document points out several aspects, among them, the decentralization of the administration and technical direction of the Festival, so that it is run entirely in Loja, “since They do everything from the Ecuadorian capital with a very small exception that must be carried out by the local Municipality”, he said.

Increase the budget that has gone from less to more, but does not compare with those obtained in the first editions where it exceeded 2 million dollars.

Also that during the development of the Festival, through an Ordinance, an adequate use of the public thoroughfare is declared and that it is destined exclusively for the artistic-cultural theme, “we do not want it to become a date for the sale of food, clothing and other products that are not exclusively related to FIAVL”, he said.

In addition, that there is a tax exemption (12% VAT) especially in the hotel and tourist services issue, with this, more tourism will be attracted to the city.

And, demand from the organizers of the FIAVL, that, once the biggest cultural event of the year is over, there be immediate accountability; present the results and what was left for Loja.

The organizer of the Citizen Forum mentioned that the manifesto was first delivered to the media, and then it will be delivered to the authorities such as the elected mayor of Loja, Franco Quezada, and acting mayor, Patricia Picoita, as well as the elected mayor, Mario Mancino, and acting, Rafael Dávila, later they will go to the Ministry of Culture; The purpose is that they can take the recommendations and apply them from this year’s edition. (YO)