The reporter learned from Chongqing Railway Station that train tickets for the 2022 National Day holiday will be officially launched on September 17. Citizens who have travel plans can purchase tickets in advance through the Internet or by phone from tomorrow, and arrange travel time reasonably so as not to delay the festival itinerary.

It is reported that the National Day holiday in 2022 will be from October 1 to 7, a total of 7 days. According to the national railway network and the current 15-day pre-sale period for telephone bookings, starting from September 17, you can purchase tickets for the first day of the National Day holiday in 2022 through the railway 12306 website, 12306 mobile client or dial 95105105 to book tickets. train ticket. The sales at station windows, sales points and automatic ticket machines have been postponed for 2 days, and passengers can purchase tickets on-site on September 19. In addition, citizens can purchase train tickets for the National Day return trip on October 6 through the Internet and by phone on September 22.

Passengers wait for inspection in the epidemic prevention inspection area of ​​Chongqing North Railway Station (Photo by Wei Wei)

During the National Day holiday, the railway department will dynamically and flexibly arrange transport capacity according to the ticket purchase situation of passengers, so as to accurately meet the travel needs of passengers. At the same time, during the festival, the railway department insisted on measuring the temperature of passengers entering and leaving the station, checking the nucleic acid report within 48 hours; checking the two codes, scanning the code and reporting the QR code in the community for those returning to Chongqing from outside the city, and strictly implemented ” “Chongqing inspection” policy. At the same time, do a good job in the disinfection of waiting halls, train compartments and other places to create a safe and healthy waiting and riding environment for passengers. The railway department reminds that passengers should keep abreast of the epidemic prevention and control policies of the origin and destination before traveling in the near future, allow sufficient time to arrive at the railway station, and pay attention to the railway 12306 official website, railway 12306 official APP and station announcements at any time, so as not to delay the trip. At the same time, you should strengthen personal protection during the journey to ensure your own travel safety.

In front of the ticket gate of Chongqing North Railway Station, passengers are queuing up to check tickets and get on the train (Photo by Wei Wei)