Less than a fifth of the “employable” citizenship income earners have a job: 18.8%. Less than half (42.5%) of those who were required to do so showed up to sign the pact for work at the employment center, the first step of active policy. These are the numbers that emerge from the monitoring of Anpal, which does not concern the entire audience of beneficiaries of the DRC which as of June 30 was one million families with 2.3 million people, of which the majority is recipient only of the income support, but focuses on the 920,000 earners considered able to work.

Among the 920 thousand beneficiaries of the Citizenship Income addressed to employment services, 660 thousand (71.8%) were considered “employable” and therefore subject to the signing of the Employment Agreement. The difference between the two numbers depends on the fact that once summoned to the employment centers, from the first interview a share of HR recipients was exempted from the obligations of conditionality (7.3%), another sent back to social services (2.1%).

57.5% did not go to the employment center to sign the Pact

But among the 660 thousand the share of users taken in charge, or who have signed the Pact (or are in any case engaged in extracurricular internship experiences) is just over 280 thousand (+ 42.5%), with a lower incidence in the southern regions. That is to say that 380 thousand (57.5%) did not show up for the appeal in the employment center to collaborate with the operator responsible for preparing the balance of skills and comply with the expected commitments (accept at least one of two offers of congruous work).

In 173 thousand employed while receiving the citizenship income

There is no evidence that for the 173,000 who work (18.8%), employment was found thanks to the services offered by the employment center, or through other channels (parental relationships, friendships). However, it is a question of woorking poor, because to receive the Rdc it is necessary to have a family income of less than 6 thousand euros per year multiplied by the equivalence scale (which is calculated on the basis of the number of members of the family unit), the income threshold is high to 9,360 euros if the family resides in a rented house.

In the North and Center the employed are 31% and 27%

As for the number of beneficiaries of the DRC employed, the highest incidence is recorded in the central-northern regions, with values ​​between 27% and 31%, compared to 18.6% in the southern regions and 16.7% in the islands. A figure, moreover, in line with the performance of the labor market in the respective geographic areas. Of the employed, 53.5% have a permanent or apprenticeship employment relationship and 39.2% on a fixed-term basis. The incidence of employed with fixed-term contracts exceeds 55% for the under 30s. Almost 95% of employed beneficiaries carry out activities that require low and medium-low skills. The only beneficiaries subject to the Pact for work, mainly reside in the south (48.3%), in Campania and Sicily, the two regions with the highest percentage of recipients, with values ​​of 25.6% and 21.6% respectively. All the other regions express values ​​below 10%.