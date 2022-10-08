Twindemia – The symptoms may be lighter, they are more like a cold. And here comes the infection Covid it’s less scary, habits have definitely relaxed and the masks have ended up in oblivion. Is a mistake. Why does the coronavirus, the Omicron variant, its sub-variants (the latest arrival is Cerberus) combined with a respiratory virus or ainfluenza (don’t call it trivial) however, they can lead to severe disease courses. Keep in mind that it is October, seasonal flu is about to arrive (which in the last two years has been “shielded” by the masks and therefore there have been no major peaks of contagion) and therefore the Covid + flu “combo” can be a problem. It can be serious for those who, for health reasons, cannot afford to contract both. It can tire, engulf, slow down our health system which must be able to cure many other diseases, besides Covid. Finally, you must consider that the coronavirus has not only never disappeared but is raising its head, it is becoming more aggressive. A data? According to the latest data from the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), prescriptions of monoclonals (drugs targeted against Covid) have doubled in a week.

Twin epidemic

These are the reasons why experts warn of “twindemia”. Behind this, yet another, English neologism (twins means twins) refers to a ‘Epidemic twin: Covid and flu. A “double wave” of Covid and flu is therefore expected. Without a mask, these viruses circulate more.

Consequences: more frequent assisted breathing

Hear what they say to Bolzano which at this moment represents a good observatory of a situation that could become very critical: Bolzano has hospital wards filled with 25% of Covid patients (the threshold for keeping the system under control should be 15%). “In autumn and winter in South Tyrol we may encounter multiple simultaneous infections caused by various respiratory viruses. Often a double infection leads to a more severe course of the disease and also an increase in mortality»explains Christian Wiedermann of the Institute of General Medicine and Public Health of Bolzano. «In England – explains Wiedermann – double viral infections were detected in about 8% of patients who contracted Covid. In cases of this type the risk of having to mechanically ventilate patients doubles».

In the United States, health authorities predict up to 50,000 deaths linked to the impending flu epidemic. They are also estimated 150,000 coronavirus deaths annually.

The immune defenses

Since the introduction of anti-Covid measures (interpersonal distance, hygiene, mask) in March 2020, the very low spread of the flu virus may have weakened the immune shield of South Tyroleans. Wiedermann predicts an increase in the number of cases in the current flu season – also based on theflu experience «Australian».

In Australiaindeed, flu infections increased by 25% compared to 2019, explains the expert. «Wearing masks and maintaining interpersonal distance has drained the pelvis in which the flu virus develops. Precisely for this reason it has not been able to spread in the usual way. Land our immune defenses have had fewer viral contacts.

The flu vaccine

These contacts, in addition to vaccinationcontribute to our continued immune protection», explains Wiedermann. To this is added another fact: Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic fewer people have been vaccinated against the flu virus.

«As a result, an additional part of our immune protection was lost. Therefore I highly recommend the flu shot this fall. Vaccination also protects against the “Australian” variant of the flu»emphasizes Wiedermann.

«People over the age of 65 and particularly people with chronic illnesses have a higher risk of a severe course of the flu especially after a double contagion from Covid and flu»explains the coordinator of the research projects of the Institute of General Medicine who reiterates: “The face mask is an important protective addition to the currently urgently recommended booster dose».

The epidemic situation in Italy today

The transmissibility index Rt is 1.18 (last week it was 1). The incidence is 441 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The positivity rate is 21.7%. These numbers are clearly up compared to seven days ago. The effects of these numbers are evident in hospitals, where the intensive care employment rate rises to 1.8% compared to 1.4% on 29 September, while that in medical departments nationwide rises to 8. , 2 %% compared to 6.0% the week before. In 4 Regions, the occupation of the departments exceeds the alert threshold set at 15% (PA Bolzano 24,6%, Umbria 21,6%, Friuli Venezia Giulia 16,9% e Valle d’Aosta 16,4%).

In hospitals, there are 198 hospitalized in intensive care (yesterday they were 180), or 18 more, and there are 5,379 hospitalized in ordinary wards (yesterday they were 5,188), that is 191 more.

Do not leave the mask

Therefore it is advisable not to abandon the mask: having it with you, in addition to not creating a particular encumbrance, can prove to be very useful. In a context of crowds and gatherings it represents a very valid protection (for you and for the people most exposed to serious courses of a possible disease).

The Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza continues to recommend caution: “Given the increase in the speed of the circulation of the virus, also testified by the increase in Rt which is now above 1, it is good to maintain behaviors inspired by prudence e above all we remember the booster doses of the anti-Covid vaccine in particular for the people most at risktherefore the fragile subjects and the over 60s ».

We said at the beginning of this article that there is a much more frequent use of monoclonals. There is indeed a new revival in the use of monoclonal antibody therapies. According to the latest data from the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), 79,666 monoclonal treatments started from March 2021 to October 5 and prescriptions for use as therapy have doubled in the last week. From 22 September to 5 October, they were prescribed 4.5 doses per million inhabitants del mix tixagevimab-cilgavimab compared to 2.4 doses of the previous week, equal to + 107.8%. While the prescription of sotrovimab they were 3.5 per million inhabitants compared to 1.9 the previous weekyou seem to +81,6%. In addition, the use of tixagevimab-cilgavimab in prophylaxis also increased by 64% in 7 days.

