Home News Covid, Bassetti: “Enough fixed quarantine, eliminate it or individualize it”
News

Covid, Bassetti: “Enough fixed quarantine, eliminate it or individualize it”

by admin
Covid, Bassetti: “Enough fixed quarantine, eliminate it or individualize it”

“But didn’t they say that the fixed quarantine for all positives at seven and ten days would change it? In mid-August everything is still the same. It should be individualized on the individual (if I’m fine after two days why do I have to stay indoors for seven days anyway?) and reduced to no more than four, five days maximum or eliminated “. Thus the director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, Matteo Bassetti. “In any case – he continues – with the use of masks you could allow people to go out in order to avoid stopping important activities. If you do not change the rules of quarantine now, it will be difficult next autumn when the infections will resume. Very difficult”.

“Risking to keep many asymptomatic people at home in the fall is not like doing it in July or August, there is a real risk that many basic services are blocked”, remarks the infectious disease specialist who raises the need “to change the rules now or in any case to discuss and update the measures for the first days of September “. What could the new parameters be? “It is possible to reduce the days of isolation by relying heavily on the customization of the quarantine – replies Bassetti – when the symptoms end I take a swab and if negative you can get out. Or – he concludes – at the end of the symptoms, after 48 hours, regardless of the result of the test you can quit “.

See also  So Covid can damage our brains

The character

Matteo Bassetti: “If they asked me, I would be the Minister of Health”

You may also like

16 satellites sent high-definition images and special infrared...

Motorcycle versus a bike, a woman injured

Trumpet 2020 in Nuova Erto: one million compensation...

Center-right, there is the program: from the increase...

At the Locarno film festival two films come...

Cuorgnè, King Arduino and his court in costume...

Elections, Di Biase: misogynist and male chauvinist describe...

Farewell to Paola De Momi, teacher of generations...

The end of the low cost era, if...

Sixty-six years ago the Marcinelle mining disaster: 262...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy