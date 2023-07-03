City Councilwoman Kendra Lara Involved in Car Accident While Driving Without a License or Insurance: Investigation Underway

Boston Councilwoman Kendra Lara Involved in Car Accident While Driving Unregistered and Uninsured Vehicle

Boston, MA – Boston Councilwoman Kendra Lara and her seven-year-old son Zaire were involved in a car accident in Jamaica Plain last Friday, causing significant damage to a house. Shockingly, it has been revealed that Lara was driving with a revoked license and in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle at the time of the incident.

The details of the accident were shared by the Boston Police Department, and according to their report, Lara’s vehicle collided with a fence before crashing into a house on Center Street. The report emphasized that her car not only lacked the necessary registration and insurance but also had a revoked license.

Moreover, it was also discovered that Lara had failed to secure her son in a booster seat, a requirement for children under eight years of age or under 57 inches tall. As a consequence, the Boston Police Department filed a 51A report against Lara for negligence and the failure to use a proper car seat.

The filing of a 51A report signals an accusation of child abuse or neglect and must be reported to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, as confirmed by an official spokesperson. The department has initiated an investigation into the matter.

In her statement to the authorities, Lara claimed that she swerved to avoid hitting another car that suddenly stopped in front of her. This maneuver caused her to lose control of the vehicle and collide with the house. However, she was unable to stop in time due to her revoked license.

Lara is expected to face citations in the West Roxbury court for various charges, including operating a motor vehicle after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and driving without insurance.

Despite the severity of the accident, Lara’s chief of staff assured NBC10 Boston that both the councilwoman and her son are expected to recover fully.

Councilwoman Kendra Lara represents the Sixth Ward of Boston, encompassing Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury. She was elected in 2021 and holds the distinction of being the first person of color to represent the ward.

The incident involving Councilwoman Kendra Lara has raised concerns over public officials’ adherence to traffic regulations and the implications of driving without the required documentation. The investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families will shed more light on the alleged negligence involving the councilwoman’s failure to secure her child properly.

This accident serves as a reminder of the importance of complying with traffic regulations and ensuring the safety of passengers, especially when it involves elected officials who are expected to uphold the law. The court proceedings will determine the legal consequences for Councilwoman Kendra Lara and emphasize the need for accountability and responsibility on the part of all drivers on the city’s roads.

