DER BERLINER SALON Spring Summer 2024 in the Kronprinzenpalais with 51 designers – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

To start the Berlin Fashion Week finds DER BERLINER SALON Spring Summer 2024 ab July 10, 2023 im Crown Prince Palace Unter Den Linden and commemorates the founding of the format in 2015. With the return to this special location, the Berlin Salon SS 2024 underlines the original character of the group exhibition and makes it the extraordinary start of the fashion week. In addition to the focus on German design talents from fashion, manufactories and product design, the holistic claim of the Berlin Salon is a strong focus.

DER BERLINER SALON Spring Summer 2024 with 51 designers

For this year’s group exhibition, the designs and collections from a total of

51 participants presents:

ACCEPTANCE LETTER STUDIO / AER SCENTS / ANNE BERNECKER / ANNE ISABELLA / ARMOR ATELIER / ASSEMBLED HALF / AVENIR / BACK2BACK / DENNIS CHUENE / DIEHM BESPOKE / EMEKA SUITS / FASSBENDER / GEZEITEN / HADERLUMP / HAP CERAMICS / HARAM / HORROR VACUI / INTERNATIONAL CITIZEN / JULIA Leifert / Juliana Maurer / Karen Jessen / Konrad / Kitschy Couture by Abarna Kugathasan / Lani Lees / Lanuk Studios / Laura Gerte / Leinz Contempory Eyewear Berlin / Litkovska / Luise Jewelry Couture / Mies Nobis / Namilia / Odassey / Olivia BALLARD / PASCAL KONRADI / PB 0110 X RÄTHEL & WOLF / RICHERT BEIL / RITA IN PALMA / SF1OG / SOCIÉTÉ ANGELIQUE / STIEBICH & RIETH / STUDIO 163 / STUDIO MILENA KLING / STUDIO VADIM BATZ / SUSUMU AI / TEBTON / THE OTHER GODS / UNVAIN STUDIOS / ZAMT BERLIN / 7585

The presentation of the designs will again be based on the iconic busts of Seal and Stockman presents. Ever since the company was founded in 1867 in Paris, these busts have been known around the world as the epitome of the highest quality and are still used today in haute couture. Moch figures are also used.

“I am delighted that the Berlin Salon is taking place again in the Kronprinzenpalais.

In addition to many well-known labels, we have placed even more focus on young people this season. So there is a lot to discover: fashion, accessories, interior design, art and beauty.”

Christiane Arp, initiator of DER BERLINER SALON and chairwoman of the Fashion Council Germany.

THE BERLINER SALON this year is focusing on young designers from Germany and is focusing on the exhibition concept. The aim is to provide a long-term platform for the excellence and quality of German fashion. The Berliner Salon is curated by Christiane Arp, Chairwoman of the Fashion Council Germany, in cooperation with

Marcus Short, Managing Director of Nowadays, who helped launch the initiative. Support for this format is provided by the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Businesses.

July 10, 2023 (12 p.m. – 3 p.m.) open to invited guests

July 11, 2023 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) open to the public

THE BERLINER SALON

KRONPRINZENPALAIS

Under the Linden 3

10625 Berlin

„We at the Fashion Council Germany are delighted to be able to present five outstanding labels at the Berlin Salon this season. Dennis Chuene, Karen Jessen, Olivia Ballard, Richert Beil and SF1OG have the opportunity to interact with the visitors on site and to present their designs to a wide audience. We are looking forward to this year’s exhibition. It is the first edition of the new collaboration between the Berliner Salon and the Fashion Council Germany. We look forward to many more seasons in which we can present exceptional talent.”

Scott Lipinski, CEO des Fashion Council Germany

Autor: PR

