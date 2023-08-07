City Federation of Trade Unions Extends Condolences to Front-Line Workers of Flood Control in Two Counties

Title: City Federation of Trade Unions Pays Tribute to Front-Line Workers in Flood Control Efforts

Subtitle: Chairman Lin Qijun of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions shows support and strengthens measures for flood prevention

Byline: Hebi Daily, August 7, 2023

[City Name], [Date] – The City Federation of Trade Unions conducted a heartfelt condolences activity on August 4th for the front-line workers tirelessly battling flood control in two counties. Lin Qijun, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, along with Wang Haitao, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the event to show their gratitude and support.

With determination and respect, Lin Qijun and his delegation visited the Qi County Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, as well as the Jun County Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters. They personally inspected the flood control duties and expressed their appreciation to the front-line flood control workers. In addition to providing 200,000 yuan (approximately $30,000) in special funds for disaster relief, they also distributed 30,000 yuan worth of condolence materials to show solidarity. Lin Qijun urged the workers to prioritize their well-being while remaining on duty, emphasizing the importance of mental well-being during flood prevention efforts.

Recognizing the current flood control situation, Lin Qijun emphasized the necessity for all departments at every level to remain vigilant and proactive in their disaster prevention efforts. He stressed the need to overcome complacency and guarantee the city’s safety during floods. The chairman advocated for increased risk awareness, calling for thorough inspections of key areas to identify hidden dangers. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of monitoring reservoirs and rivers’ water levels and quality. Defending the responsibility system for inspection and defense during the flood season was emphasized, with more frequent and comprehensive inspections to ensure problems are identified and resolved promptly.

Lin Qijun further stressed the importance of improving ideological understanding among workers, urging them to take their responsibilities seriously and adhere strictly to the 24-hour on-duty system. By promptly reporting any issues and taking swift action, the city can prevent problems and protect the lives and property of its residents effectively.

In conclusion, the City Federation of Trade Unions is committed to supporting and honoring the front-line workers engaged in flood control efforts. The compassion and dedication displayed by Chairman Lin Qijun and his delegation demonstrate the city’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

