[The Epoch Times, February 11, 2023]On February 10, urban management came to Pei County, Xuzhou, Jiangsu, and Chenzhou, Hunan to tear up couplets.

On the 11th, a video was circulated on the Internet in mainland China, showing that on the 10th, the urban management of Pei County, Xuzhou, Jiangsu, came to the residents’ homes, knocked on the door and began to tear the couplets on the door. The video shooter said, “Tearing Spring Festival couplets door to door, look at these people.”

Ersanli Information, a subsidiary of Huashang Media Group, reported on the 11th that the staff of the Peixian County Urban Management Bureau said that this was to meet the inspection of the establishment of a civilized city. If you think it is unreasonable, you can call 12345 to complain and see if it is personal behavior or the county government. Behavior.

On the 10th, a similar incident occurred in Chenzhou, Hunan. In the online video, the residents questioned the urban management: “Which one does not want auspiciousness? You go out for auspiciousness, and others don’t go out for auspiciousness? You tear up the couplets as soon as you open the door early in the morning. Just after the festival, in the countryside, everyone in the first month. None, not even for a year.”

Related incidents sparked heated discussions on the Internet. Netizens condemned the behavior of urban management.

“Silent Nation 1”: Net Mess!

“A gentleman works hard and still water runs deep”: act indiscriminately.

“Fatty 200002”: There are all kinds of fatuous officials.

“Live like a summer flower tab”: There are rare flowers every year, but this rare flower is really rare.

“Eagle Defending Justice”: Will this posted couplet affect the appearance of the city? I have never heard of this!

“MesoiNay”: The millennium tradition of the Chinese nation has become uncivilized?

“Super Aircraft Carrier”: Has the legacy of a millennium civilization affected the appearance of the city? Upside down!

“You want to be happy, you want to be safe”: Why don’t you tear up the Spring Festival couplets of the leaders?

“Steady and far-reaching GQ”: Let’s tear up the couplet of their director’s house first.

Some netizens ridiculed: “What is the door, it should be a unified single-family villa, so magnificent.”

Another netizen “MzMR1” said: Can we cancel the civilized city inspection, those of us who do business are especially affected. Add guardrails at the entrance. We are originally a vegetable farm for the people’s livelihood project. For the so-called inspection, people stop to buy vegetables without stopping. My vegetable farm is rented at my own expense. Why should I listen to you on how to put the shelves?

A reporter from The Epoch Times found that as early as 2017, urban management in Jining, Shandong Province tore up Spring Festival couplets and blessing characters from house to house during the New Year.

Pasting Spring Festival couplets is a Chinese New Year custom. During the New Year, every household, no matter in the city or in the countryside, selects a pair of red Spring Festival couplets and pastes them on both sides of the gate to express people’s good wishes for good luck in the coming year.

