Nike shoes with the famous Tiffany blue “swoosh” are just the most recent case: after the purchase by Lvmh, the largest luxury group in the world, the historic New York-based jewelry brand continues to amaze with special collections and products made in collaboration with other brands, sometimes even distant from the world of luxury to which Tiffany belongs. A strategy that seems to be very successful: in the 2022 financial report of the group led by Bernard Arnault, Tiffany’s results are defined as “record-breaking”, within a category, that of jewelry and watches, which closed the year with almost 9 billion in revenues, an increase of 103% on 2019. This is how this new strategy took shape, strongly desired by the vice president of Tiffany, Alexandre Arnault, and born above all to conquer the younger generations.