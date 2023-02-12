Home Entertainment Tiffany, from jewels to sneakers to conquer Gen Z
Entertainment

Tiffany, from jewels to sneakers to conquer Gen Z

by admin
Tiffany, from jewels to sneakers to conquer Gen Z

Nike shoes with the famous Tiffany blue “swoosh” are just the most recent case: after the purchase by Lvmh, the largest luxury group in the world, the historic New York-based jewelry brand continues to amaze with special collections and products made in collaboration with other brands, sometimes even distant from the world of luxury to which Tiffany belongs. A strategy that seems to be very successful: in the 2022 financial report of the group led by Bernard Arnault, Tiffany’s results are defined as “record-breaking”, within a category, that of jewelry and watches, which closed the year with almost 9 billion in revenues, an increase of 103% on 2019. This is how this new strategy took shape, strongly desired by the vice president of Tiffany, Alexandre Arnault, and born above all to conquer the younger generations.

See also  The end of the song is over: Internationally famous singer Shelley landed in China with "Night Sky" - qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

ԭ硶¥Ρ йŵ_Ļй_й

Behind “Manjianghong” 600 million, “Wandering Earth 2” box...

Commemorating the first anniversary of the Beijing Winter...

Tizzy Bac’s “From the Center of the Earth”...

20 years after the death of Alberto Sordi,...

Dance Changed Her Life (Video) – Qin Ge...

Kim Hyo-soo, NCT Do-young and other Korean stars...

[Global Focus]Sega teamed up with Yoko Taro to...

Lafayette 148 released the 2023 autumn and winter...

Forecast on February 12th; zodiac rat zodiac horse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy