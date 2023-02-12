Nike shoes with the famous Tiffany blue “swoosh” are just the most recent case: after the purchase by Lvmh, the largest luxury group in the world, the historic New York-based jewelry brand continues to amaze with special collections and products made in collaboration with other brands, sometimes even distant from the world of luxury to which Tiffany belongs. A strategy that seems to be very successful: in the 2022 financial report of the group led by Bernard Arnault, Tiffany’s results are defined as “record-breaking”, within a category, that of jewelry and watches, which closed the year with almost 9 billion in revenues, an increase of 103% on 2019. This is how this new strategy took shape, strongly desired by the vice president of Tiffany, Alexandre Arnault, and born above all to conquer the younger generations.
Tiffany, from jewels to sneakers to conquer Gen Z
1
See also The end of the song is over: Internationally famous singer Shelley landed in China with "Night Sky" - qianlong.com.cn