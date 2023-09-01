From Vastese to breaking latest news the young Andrea Tracchia

Skip to breaking latest news Of C series the young player born in 2007 Andrea Tracchianow ex Vastese Football.

“The footballer did the history of our clubbecoming the youngest boy to have made his debut in red and white“, reads a statement from the club.

Tracchia, midfield and right side joker originally from Gissitaken last season by the management Bolami-Scafetta-Salvatorelli from the Bacigalupo Vasto Marinaimmediately won the appreciation and esteem of the coaches who have succeeded one another on the bench (Ferazzoli, Lucarelli e Crows) collecting many appearances as a starter in a Serie D championship which, unfortunately, ended with a very bitter relegation to Eccellenza.

“Andrea’s transfer to breaking latest news Calcio is reason for great satisfaction for the youth sector of Vastese – reads the note published on the red and white social channels -. Last year, we strongly believed in Tracchia, promoting him to the first team and constantly enhancing him. Its growth and success they fill us with pride and confirm our commitment to investing in young talent. We wish to express our best wishes to Andrea for his future in breaking latest news. We are certain that he will continue to shine in the world of football and achieve even more extraordinary things ”.

For Tracchia, in view of the new experience in blue-whitethe approach with the group is looming Primavera entrusted to the technical guidance of Marco Stellabut who knows if he won’t be able to win the attention of the first team coach as well Zdenek Zeman…