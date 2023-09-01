Rapid brings Feyenoord defender Kasanwirjo – sport.ORF.at

Rapid signed a new defender on the last day of the transfer window. Hütteldorfer secured the services of 21-year-old Neraysho Kasanwirjo from Feyenoord Rotterdam on loan for this season. The multiple Dutch youth team player is “planned primarily on the right flank” at the Bundesliga club, according to sporting director Markuskatzer. There is a gap there after the departure of Martin Koscelnik.

In addition, Thorsten Schick is currently injured. “But it’s also good to know that we can welcome someone who can also be used in central defense and defensive midfield,” saidkatzer. In central defense, the Viennese have to do without Nenad Cvetkovic for months due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Kasanwirjo was trained at Ajax Amsterdam and played 52 competitive games for FC Groningen from summer 2021 to January 2023. Feyenoord signed him at the end of January, where Kasanwirjo signed a contract for four and a half years and made seven competitive appearances in the spring.

