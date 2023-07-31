City of Rome considers regulated access to Trevi Fountain

After a 48-year-old climbed the fountain’s marble statues and then climbed into the water over the weekend, the city’s tourism officer, Alessandro Onorato, announced action. “It’s time to restrict access to the Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most iconic monuments. The scenes of tourists bathing in this monument are no longer acceptable. It’s time to restrict access to the fountain Tourists cannot do what they want with impunity. We expect concrete help from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of the Interior. This is not the tourism that we deserve and need,” Onorato said, according to media sources.

Along with the Colosseum and the Spanish Steps, the fountain is one of the symbols of the Italian capital. It became world famous through the film “La dolce vita” (The sweet life) by Federico Fellini with Anita Ekberg bathing in the fountain at night. According to superstition, any holidaymaker who wants to be sure to return to the Eternal City must toss a coin over their shoulder into the Trevi Fountain. With three million visitors a year, it is one of the most visited sights in the world.

The baroque fountain is used again and again for self-portrayal. The city is trying to protect the attraction from bathers with heavy fines. If you enter the water without permission, you have to pay 450 euros.

