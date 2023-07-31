Demi Vollering solid yellow jersey after his Tourmalet victory

Cover image: SD Worx rider Demi Vollering climbing the Tourmalet during the 8th stage of the Tour de France Women 2023, July 29, 2023. JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 7ᵉ stage of the Tour de France Women 2023, 2ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 7ᵉ stage of the Tour de France Women, 89.8 kilometers long between Lannemezan and Tourmalet Bagnères-de-Bigorre. The queen stage of this edition, with a probable explanation between the favourites.

Or ? The peloton will start from Lannemezan and will never leave the Hautes-Pyrénées department, since the arrival is scheduled for the mythical Col du Tourmalet.

When ? The actual start was given at 4:25 p.m. and the riders are expected to finish at 7:15 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 32 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, from 4 p.m., and Eurosport 1, from 5 p.m.

Who hosts the live? Valentin Baudry and Oscar Korbosli, from the heights of Austerlitz.

What we won’t talk about?

Oh the dumpling! Three recipes to make with a falafel mold

Read while waiting

Tour de France Women 2023: the guide to the highlights and the siesta

Duel announced between Van Vleuten and Vollering, the French Labous in ambush… What you need to know before the start of the Grande Boucle

Tour de France Women: the big start of the 2024 edition will be given in Rotterdam

Tour de France Women 2023: heading south for the second edition

Jeannie Longo, champion without legacy